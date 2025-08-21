Brock Bowers lands where every Raiders fan expected him to in NFL Top 100 rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders found a gold mine when they selected tight end Brock Bowers No. 13 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Bulldog was not even on the team or the fan base's radar heading into the event, but he made sure, as a rookie, to leave no doubt that he was the right pick.

Bowers had a rookie year of epic proportions, setting the Raiders' single-season catch record, as well as the NFL rookie catch record and the NFL rookie tight end receiving yards record. He did this while playing with a subpar offense and a slew of non-starting-level quarterbacks.

This earned him a Pro Bowl honor and a spot on the All-Pro First-Team, beating out heavyweights like Travis Kelce and George Kittle, and fending off other rising stars like Trey McBride. So, as the NFL Top 100 rankings continued to roll out, Bowers landed exactly where Raiders fans expected him to.

Raiders' Brock Bowers ranks 24th, 1st among TEs in NFL Top 100 ranking

On Thursday, the NFL announced the next few players in their annual Top 100 rankings, as voted on by the players. Bowers came in at No. 24 after a stellar rookie campaign, ranking first at the tight end position after just one season.

Raider Nation has become numb to its players being underrated by the league and national media, but Bowers seems to have risen above this. The three-minute video that the NFL posted perfectly encapsulates his dominant 2024 campaign and shows why he ranked so high on the list.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025: @Raiders TE Brock Bowers makes his debut at No. 24! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/BcSBWOE3oa — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2025

The other tight ends to make the Top 100 were George Kittle (31), Travis Kelce (37), Trey McBride (65) and Sam LaPorta (94). After being a First-Team All-Pro, most Raiders fans crowned him the league's best tight end, and it seems like the NFL players already agree.

RELATED: Pete Carroll acknowledged what Raiders fans already knew about Aidan O'Connell

When Kittle was asked about Bowers and his ability on the field during his first season, the six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro did not run out of positive things to say about his rookie counterpart.

"I thoroughly enjoy watching Brock play. He just goes out there, he works his tail off, he catches everything. He makes the one-handed catches," Kittle said. "He runs a lot of wide receiver routes, too. Like, you see him set up corners, breaking across their face. Really cool stuff. Not every tight end can do that."

Evan Engram, who is now with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, also sang Bowers' praises after one season.

"Actually just watched Brock Bowers' film. That kid is really good," Engram said. "A machine, honestly. He just looks like a machine. Really clean routes and really physical.

Kittle then finished off the video with more positive words about Bowers that should excite Raider Nation like no other.

"He shows up anytime his number is called. Really, really good football player." George Kittle on Brock Bowers

