Brock Bowers' return could easily be spoiled if Raiders aren't prepared

For a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, there are no easy matchups during the 2025 NFL season. At 2-5 with a -77 point differential, it has been tough sledding for the Silver and Black, but fortunately, reinforcements are coming for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brock Bowers is returning to the lineup after missing the last three games, Jakobi Meyers will be back on the field after missing Week 7, and Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Isaiah Pola-Mao will all be active after getting hurt during the last game before the bye.

While getting these players back is a major advantage for the Raiders, especially considering the Jaguars have injuries to key players like Travis Hunter, Jacksonville may have the recipe to slow down Bowers, in particular, which could spoil his much-anticipated return if Las Vegas is not prepared.

Raiders' Brock Bowers has tough matchup vs. Jaguars' LBs in return game

The Jaguars have the most elite tandem of coverage linebackers currently in the NFL. Devin Lloyd and Foye Oluokun have graded incredibly well, their production is undeniable, and opposing tight ends have failed to put up big numbers against them.

For one, they have the two highest Pro Football Focus coverage grades in Jacksonville, as Lloyd's 91.6 mark and Oluokun's 77.4 score are also the best and 6th-best in the league among qualifying linebackers.

Lloyd has given up just 12 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown this season, for an opposing quarterback rating of 85.6 when targeted. He has also intercepted four passes, broken up four passes, and returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown against Patrick Mahomes.

Oluokun has relinquished 23 catches for 200 yards and zero touchdowns this season, for an opposing quarterback rating of 81.5 when targeted. He, too, has four pass breakups, and he also has one interception.

By and large, opposing tight ends have had trouble producing much against this tandem. On average, tight end rooms are averaging 5.4 catches, 62.0 yards and 0.42 touchdowns per game against the Jaguars. Fortunately, however, things have trended in the right direction as of late.

In the first three weeks, Jacksonville gave up just 15 total catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns against opposing tight ends. In the last four games, that number has risen to 23 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns, so tight end production has nearly doubled in the last month.

Still, it won't be easy for Bowers in his first contest back after a three-game absence. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has to be prepared for the tandem of Lloyd and Oluokun to be a problem for the Raiders' offense. If he's not ready, it could very well spoil Bowers' return.