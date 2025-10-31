Key Jaguars injury just flipped the Raiders' Week 9 game plan upside down

The Las Vegas Raiders need to bring their "A" game to Allegiant Stadium in Week 9, as they're hosting a 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars team that is eager to snap a two-game skid. Both teams are also coming off bye weeks, so they should be mentally prepared for each other.

While the Jaguars' strong run defense and excellent coverage linebackers were expected to pose issues for Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, Jacksonville's average offense could serve as a reprieve for a Las Vegas defense that has struggled in two of its last three matchups.

But the crux of the Raiders' game plan centered around star Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, who has been a contributor at both wide receiver and cornerback this season. On Thursday, Hunter popped up on the injury report with a knee injury after being a full participant on Wednesday.

Jaguars place Travis Hunter on IR before matchup with Raiders

On Friday, however, even more disappointing news was revealed. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters that Hunter would be placed on the Injured Reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.

That means that Jacksonville will be without Hunter when they travel to take on the Raiders this Sunday. Obviously, this is a big loss for the Jaguars, which means it will work to Las Vegas' benefit on the field. But fans were excited to watch Hunter play, as he's one of the NFL's best young players.

This certainly changes things for the Raiders' defense as well. Reports from Jacksonville indicated that the team intended to make Hunter the No. 1 target in the passing game after the bye, and Las Vegas has likely been planning for such a scenario.

Now, they'll have to turn their attention fully back to Brian Thomas Jr., which may be a good thing. Last season, in Week 16, Thomas tormented the Las Vegas secondary, catching 9 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, cementing himself as a Pro Bowler in his rookie season.

A player like Thomas potentially flying under the radar or being matched up against Kyu Blu Kelly would have been a disaster for Patrick Graham's unit. While Hunter's injury is upsetting, and no Raiders fan wants to see him on the sidelines, it certainly focuses the team's game plan a bit.

Defensively, Hunter has also been an incredibly active playmaker. With him now out, Las Vegas may have weaker links to target on the Jaguars' defense, which certainly works in their favor as well. Again, however, fans at Allegiant Stadium will be bummed to see Hunter not in uniform this Sunday.