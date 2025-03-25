Brock Bowers reveals what he's working to improve heading into second Raiders season

I know that no one remembers since he's not a quarterback, but Brock Bowers had a season for the ages last year. If it weren't for an equally-historic season from Washington QB Jayden Daniels, Bowers probably would have ended up as the first tight end in decades to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

And considering Bowers' record-setting rookie season, it'd be hard to blame him if he didn't have that much in mind for how he can improve in Year 2 – 112 catches for over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns will play just as well next year as it did last. But that is, of course, not how NFL players work, and while speaking with Kay Adams on her daily show Tuesday morning, Bowers talked a bit about what he's concentrating on during the offseason.

It sounds like Brock Bowers' first NFL season was exhausting

"Just, kind of everything," he told Adams. "I feel like last year was a long year. Through the combine, getting into OTAs and stuff. I feel like just being able to get my body into tip-top shape, and being able to stay 100% healthy through the whole season would be important to me."

Gotta say: this answer is boring. I don't doubt that it's exactly what he's working on, but that doesn't make it exciting. It's also such an outdated NFL tight end answer. Every tight end has personality now! There's a whole fake school/offseason event dedicated to that fact; it's almost a prerequisite of the position at this point. Honestly, shout out to Adams for pushing back on his original answer and getting to open up with something more than cliches for more than 12 seconds. She knows the fate of her Twitter clips being aggregated depended on it.

And again, when you put up the kind of stats that he did, it's not like there's a whole ton to improve. He also appeared in every game the Raiders played, starting 16 of them, so even that's not a major concern yet. He obviously couldn't say it, but I can: Brock Bowers doesn't really need to work on anything, except maybe giving slightly-more bloggable answers to Kay Adams during the offseason.