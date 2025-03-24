NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Pete Carroll's plan for Raiders coming into focus

It's an offseason Monday, so you know what that means: more "new" mock drafts. They're everywhere. Each week, like clockwork, we start our week with a big meaty offering to our SEO overlords, who then retreat to their lair to decide whether or not they'll bless us with precious page views to keep us satiated for the next few days.

The silver lining (an expression which always works just a little better when talking about the Raiders) is that everyone seems to know exactly who Pete Carroll's going to take with his first round pick as a the head coach of the Raiders. It's very convenient! Maybe the Raiders can just go ahead and pick him now. I'm no draft expert, but I assume the five teams above Vegas wouldn't mind if they just played through.

Because clicking on links is tedious and full of pop-up ads for spiked seltzers, I took the liberty of cutting out the middle man and rounding up the top predictions from this week's Raiders draft outlook. Stay tuned for next weeks, which will surely be different and full of new information. Draft SZN, baby.

The internet is convinced that the Raiders are going to take Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Ben Standig, The Athletic: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty’s vision and elusiveness in a 5-9 package have evaluators talking about a home run talent. The Raiders need too much help elsewhere for a borderline luxury pick. If Pete Carroll’s voice is the loudest in the Vegas war room, running back is the call rather than a front-seven defender.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Ashton Jeanty

This is too high for a running back in my mind, but Jeanty would be a nice addition to their offense. It would make sense for the Raiders, even if it's something I wouldn't do. They have to get a chain-mover. Jeanty is the best of this class, but there are a lot of backs who will be good that teams can get later.

It's no secret new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll wants to run the ball. Jeanty will likely pound the rock 20-25 times a game without hesitation, running through contact and exploding for big gains in the open field.

The Raiders had one of the worst rushing attacks in recent memory last season, needing a clear boost of talent at running back. Jeanty would be an immediate upgrade with the ability to be a long-term solution at the position as well. With Geno Smith in the fold at quarterback for the next few seasons, a running back becomes a more defensible pick this high, and Jeanty’s talent shouldn’t be questioned.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

This might be early for McMillan, who could have a fairly wide range of outcomes in the first round given questions about his long speed. But if the Raiders don't feel comfortable leaving Geno Smith to throw to Brock Bowers and a ragtag receiving corps, McMillan might not have to wait as long on draft day as some envision.