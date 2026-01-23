Broncos' Jarrett Stidham could give Raiders clarity on looming HC decision

The Las Vegas Raiders let backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham walk in free agency after he started the final two games of the 2022 NFL season. Now, nearly three years later, Stidham, currently a Denver Bronco, may be in a position to dictate who the Silver and Black's next head coach will be.

That probably sounds crazy, but I don't say that baselessly.

Stidham will start in the AFC Championship Game for Denver against the New England Patriots on Sunday after Bo Nix went down with a broken ankle in the Divisional Round. This isn't like Connor Cook heading into Houston for the Raiders in 2016. Stidham is a legitimate, very good backup.

With a strong outing against a tough, opportunistic Patriots defense, perhaps the quarterback will make himself a prime trade candidate or earn a lot of money when he becomes a free agent. But the Raiders should be looking at Stidham's performance with Davis Webb-colored lenses.

Jarrett Stidham balling out could cinch Davis Webb's HC case to Raiders

Webb is firmly in the running to fill Las Vegas' head coaching vacancy, and many believe that the front office could be waiting to see how the postseason shakes out before they make a serious push for one candidate or another. Stidham balling out would certainly make Webb's case even stronger.

Bo Nix has already exceeded most expectations in the NFL, and folks around the league would have you believe that Webb has been a key cog in that process. If Stidham can match or even rival the level that Nix has played at in a pressure-filled game on Sunday, Webb will come out smelling like roses.

Now, Stidham struggling in his first start since Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season wouldn't be a surprise, as he hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season contest in over two calendar years. Being rusty is completely on the table and probably expected.

If Stidham does indeed lay an egg, it shouldn't be the kiss of death for Webb. Preparing a player with four career starts for a game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line will be no easy task for Webb and the Broncos' offensive coaches.

But if Stidham goes out there and plays as he did in his first start for Las Vegas, then that might be a glaring signal to Spytek and Brady that Webb is the guy. Obviously, Stidham is responsible for a great deal of his own success. As are Denver's other coaches. But Webb stands out as the chief developer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes that Webb's stock will be incredibly high, no matter the outcome on Sunday. But it's hard to imagine Spytek and Brady not falling head over heels for Webb if he helps a backup quarterback play well and potentially reach the Super Bowl.

A strong outing from Stidham may make Webb more of a commodity. But the Raiders have a unique full-court press that they can put on him. Stidham playing well would boost Webb's stock, and it could only make Raider Nation think of what he could do with Fernando Mendoza.