The Las Vegas Raiders needed a massive culture shift this offseason after winning just four games last year. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are the lucky tandem that have been tasked with turning this once-great franchise around.

They are already off to a great start, as they saved plenty of money in free agency and brought home a record 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team is being built the right way, with an ability to win now, but an eye being firmly kept on the near future.

One of the more underrated aspects of team building is having the right front office members in place to do so. Spytek understands this well, as he convinced two highly regarded members of the Eagles' front office, Anthony Patch and Brandon Hunt, to jump ship and join the Raiders after the draft.

Broncos' latest attempt to copy Raiders reeks of desperation

Even though the Broncos swept the Raiders last season and won 10 games en route to a playoff berth, the rival AFC West franchise seems to be taking a play from Las Vegas' playbook.

On Friday, Broncos reporter Mike Klis reported that Denver was adding former Eagles National Scout Jordan Dizon to their front office. He will serve as the team's Director of Player Personnel, which is quite the promotion.

Dizon worked with the Broncos as an Assistant Pro Scouting Director for eight seasons, but his executive career really took off when he joined the Eagles.

RELATED: Analysts heap praise on Raiders for latest front office hire

Coincidentally enough, Dizon and Spytek worked together for the Broncos in 2015. They were in slightly different departments, however, as Spytek was a National Scout looking for collegiate talent at the time.

The addition of Dizon is likely a strong one for the Broncos, but the timing is a bit precarious considering the recent moves made by the Raiders. At a minimum, Las Vegas making similar offseason moves to a franchise that made the playoffs last year is a positive thing.

Since their inception, the Raiders have always been the team in the league that every other organization looks to for inspiration. Even in their darkest days, other franchises still want to be like the Silver and Black.