Browns could help Raiders make Aidan O'Connell decision fans have been waiting for

After trading for Geno Smith this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders thankfully brought the era of Aidan O'Connell starting to an end. However, with O'Connell still on the roster as Smith’s primary backup, he’s essentially one play way from being back under center.

While Raider Nation does not want to see that because it would mean Geno Smith is hurt, fans also don’t want to see it because there isn’t a lot of confidence in O'Connell‘s ability to lead the team to wins.

The Raiders have done a great job of upgrading several positions this offseason, but most fans would agree that they need to upgrade the backup quarterback position before the 2025 NFL season starts.

Raiders should explore trading with Browns for Kenny Pickett

Las Vegas could theortetically just roll into the season with O'Connell as No. 2 quarterback and sixth-round rookie Cam Miller at third-string. But the Raiders have the perfect late-offseason opportunity to acquire an upgrade, and that opportunity is calling the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett.

The quarterback room in Cleveland took center stage this offseason because it was crowded with newcomers, and no one knew who was going to start. However, on Monday, despite impressive preseason performances from both rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland named veteran Joe Flacco as its Week 1 starter.

Now, the question is whether the Browns will keep Flacco, Pickett, and the two rookies on the 53-man roster. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has made clear he’d be willing to keep all four guys, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently admitted that might be unrealistic.

With the rookies unlikely to be waived, Pickett could be the odd man out. The Raiders could even help Cleveland’s decision-making process by trading for Pickett and looking to offload O'Connell to the highest bidder.

The veteran quarterback had dealt with a hamstring injury throughout camp, but he is undoubtedly an upgrade over O'Connell. If they can acquire Pickett for a reasonable price and move on from O'Connell, the team should absolutely do it.

Pickett is a former first-round pick with 25 games of starting experience under his belt and is fresh off seeing a Super Bowl victory up close with the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Pete Carroll loves a reclamation project, and Pickett could theoretically be next in line.

