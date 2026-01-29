Building block for Raiders' incoming coaching staff revealed himself in 2025

As the Las Vegas Raiders get set to hire another head coach, their sixth in as many years, the mistakes of previous staffs and front offices leave few clear-cut mainstays on the roster. The list is essentially Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty, Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

But the Raiders also have ample cap space and draft capital to fix their roster deficiencies quickly, and the incoming head coaching hire can only be better-aligned with the most ideal overall organizational vision than Pete Carroll was in his tenure.

That being said, a roster that should naturally tilt younger this offseason will benefit from having capable veterans around. On that front, a savvy free agent signing from last offseason by general manager John Spytek has made himself into someone who has a place in the future plan.

New Raiders coaching staff has a sneaky new building block in Eric Stokes

Because it was so profitable to target the other Raiders' cornerbacks this season, Eric Stokes' production did not jump off the page (zero interceptions, five pass breakups). According to Pro Football Focus, he was also targeted just 50 times, with 28 catches and a 77.2 passer rating allowed.

According to Pro Football Network, among NFL cornerbacks who played a minimum of 200 coverage snaps during the 2025 NFL season, Stokes allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap. He's in the company of some very good players at the position.

The NFL cornerbacks who allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap in 2025 (min. 200 cov. snaps):



🔒 Eric Stokes, LV - 0.5

🔒 Pat Surtain II, DEN - 0.6

🔒 Joey Porter Jr., PIT - 0.6

🔒 James Pierre, PIT - 0.6

🔒 Tre’Davious White, BUF - 0.6

🔒 Quinyon Mitchell, PHI - 0.7

🔒… pic.twitter.com/nFkg0qIDE1 — PFSN (@PFSN365) January 21, 2026

Using PFF's data, 261 yards allowed on 585 coverage snaps, Stokes' yards per coverage snaps was actually a bit better (0.45). Among cornerbacks with at least 160 coverage snaps this season, per PFF, Stokes was third in coverage snaps per reception allowed (19.8) and coverage snaps per target (11.1).

Stokes signed what amounted to a prove-it deal with the Raiders last offseason (one year, $3.5 million). His performance this season has definitely earned him a multi-year deal as he hits free agency again, with Spotrac currently projecting a three-year, $22.1 million deal for him ($7.37 million per year).

As the Raiders cast their gaze toward next season and beyond, Stokes, who will turn 27 on March 1, absolutely should be a part of the future. And his increased market value will be absolutely no object for a team that's currently in the top-3 in cap space and effective cap space (via Over The Cap).