Building Blocks: Ashton Jeanty’s role in the Raiders’ final two games

While a quick glimpse at the standings may suggest a matchup with limited national intrigue for the Las Vegas Raiders, inside the building, the final two games of the season carry significance. Particularly for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

With development, evaluation, and identity still very much at stake, Jeanty’s emergence has become one of the Raiders’ only meaningful storylines. 128 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground with another trip to paydirt through the air against the Houston Texans was more than just a flash in the pan. It was a sign for the future.

It wasn't merely a breakout in the box score, but a statement in how he was used. The Raiders leaned into his vision between the tackles, trusted his contact balance in tight quarters, and, most notably, expanded his role in the passing game.

Raiders must continue to expand Ashton Jeanty's role in final weeks

That versatility becomes even more important in Week 17 against the New York Giants. While neither team will command much attention outside their respective markets, the matchup itself presents a valuable measuring stick.

The Giants’ defensive front is stocked with high-end talent. From Dexter Lawrence’s interior presence, Brian Burns' talents off the edge, and Abdul Carter’s emerging dominance (16 pressures the last three weeks), this is a group built to disrupt quarterbacks and collapse pockets.

However, one of the most reliable ways to neutralize a high-octane pass rush is to force it to play gap sound defense, and Jeanty’s downhill physicality allows the Raiders to challenge the Giants between the tackles.

This will force defensive linemen to anchor against double teams, rather than pin their ears back and tee off upfield. Jeanty's patience pressing the line of scrimmage also invites linebackers to take a step up, creating space for play-action in the intermediate areas.

For Las Vegas, it's more than just slowing down New York’s front -- it's about establishing a foundational piece moving into the offseason. Jeanty’s ability to carry early-down volume, stay on the field in passing situations, and generate explosive plays gives the Raiders a clearer evaluation window as they head toward pivotal organizational decisions at the season's end.

And while the season as a whole has lacked postseason implications, this is the point on the calendar where teams search for clarity with change looming. For the Raiders and GM John Spytek, Week 17 provides that opportunity with one piece in Jeanty, who will remain a constant in the seasons ahead.