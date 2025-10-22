Chad Johnson shares game-changing WR Raiders should target this offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will head into their Week 8 bye at their lowest point during the 2025 NFL season. With a chance to string two victories together and pull off an upset in Week 7, the Raiders fell flat on their face in a lopsided shutout defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing without Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, Geno Smith's nightmare season continued, as he threw for just 67 yards, completing ten of his 16 pass attempts. Only 39 of those yards went to wide receivers, as Tre Tucker and Jack Bech finished with 33 and 6 yards from Smith, respectively.

Sitting at just 2-5, it is clear that the Raiders are not ready for contention, and they will have a multitude of needs to address in the offseason. With a struggling wide receiver room and Meyers looking like a trade candidate, Las Vegas will be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason.

Chad Johnson reveals his ideal offseason WR target for Raiders

Legendary wide receiver Chad Johnson, who spent 11 years in the NFL, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He also has a grand idea for the Raiders to fix their wide receiver problem.

The Raiders are lacking in the talent department and have needs at almost every position. But Johnson believes they should target Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens, even sharing a massive dollar amount that Las Vegas should offer the impending free agent.

"Dear Raiders, as representation for Pickens, we want 39 million a year & you will see an immediate impact offensively. -management," Johnson wrote.

Pickens is in the midst of a breakout season, as he has recorded 607 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 36 receptions through seven games. He is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns and ranks fourth in yards.

86.1% of his catches have resulted in first downs, the highest mark of any player with at least 25 receptions. Johnson's suggestion is well-noted, as he knows a thing or two about the impact a top-flight wide receiver can have.

The price Johnson suggested that the Raiders pay Pickens, however, is obviously too steep for a team that has needs all over the field. This is especially true if Las Vegas cannot find a sufficient quarterback solution, which Pickens would need in order to thrive.

Las Vegas would be wise to split up its spending to bring in as much talent as possible this offseason. While Pickens would be a great addition, particularly if the Raiders wind up in a position to draft a quarterback, the team simply cannot afford to commit $39 million to a singular free agent.