Chargers have one player who could embarrass Raiders in Week 2 if they’re not ready

The Las Vegas Raiders have an uphill battle if they want to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams are 1-0, but the Chargers pulled out a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on opening weekend, whereas the Raiders beat the New England Patriots.

Still, in a rivalry game, records and résumés can be thrown out the window. This is especially true when each of the two teams has legendary head coaches who have a long history of playing against each other and a particularly spirited rivalry.

Contrary to popular belief, the Raiders' roster is not that much worse than the Chargers'. But if the Raiders want to upset their AFC West division foe, then they'll have to keep this player in check; otherwise, he could very well embarrass them on Monday Night Football.

Chargers' Ladd McConkey could cause issues for Raiders in Week 2

In Week 1, third-year wideout Quentin Johnston led the charge for the Los Angeles receiving corps with five catches for a team-high 79 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran Keenan Allen also made his mark with a team-best seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

While Johnston was the best overall performer last week and Allen is the most recognizable name in the Chargers' wide receiver room, it is actually second-year stud Ladd McConkey who could give the Raiders' secondary the most fits.

Especially for Las Vegas' big and still unproven cornerbacks, McConkey is a matchup nightmare. He lines up all over the field, which makes him everyone's problem and very difficult to keep track of on a play-by-play basis.

RELATED: Raiders' Michael Mayer had the best game of his NFL career in Week 1

Last week, he contributed a quiet six catches for 74 yards. During his rookie season, however, he caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. On top of that, he caught nine passes for 197 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' playoff loss last season.

McConkey is likely too twitchy and quick for the Raiders' lengthy corners to consistently keep up with, and if he lines up in the slot, he may have his way with players like Darnay Holmes. Jeremy Chinn may be the best option to cover him if things start going sideways.

He caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in two games against Las Vegas last year, so hopefully, the team can blanket him in coverage and limit his effectiveness on Monday. But on paper, McConkey could be a tough matchup, especially with the way Justin Herbert is playing right now.

More Raiders news and analysis