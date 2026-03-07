Charles Woodson captures some Raiders fans' feelings on Maxx Crosby trade

The Las Vegas Raiders finally ended the Maxx Crosby saga, trading him to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. While losing the Crosby hurts for Raider Nation, it is hard not to appreciate the return that John Spytek received.

Crosby will be nearly impossible to replace for the Raiders, as he established himself as the face of the franchise. While fans will miss the superstar for quite some time, it is hard to be disappointed with the outcome of what seemed inevitable for much of the offseason.

Regardless of how necessary the move may have been, the pain of losing a superstar in his prime is something that will leave a bad taste in the mouth of many. Raiders legend Charles Woodson shared his thoughts on the blockbuster trade, expressing emotions that many fans may have felt on Friday.

Charles Woodson's thoughts on the Maxx Crosby trade are relatable for much of Raider Nation

Woodson is, arguably, the most revered Raider of the 21st century. While he spent 11 years of his career in the Silver and Black, the Hall of Fame defensive back knows plenty about leaving the franchise, as he spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers between two stints in Oakland.

He was not thrilled with the decision to trade Crosby, as he initially reacted to the news with a series of angry emojis.

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 7, 2026

Woodson followed that up with a message where he expanded on his thoughts.

"I love when people feel the need to tell me it’s a business," Woodson wrote. "So (expletive) what"

Crosby had been the heart and soul of the franchise through dark times, as the team reached the postseason just once in his seven years. Over that span, the Raiders were just 46-71, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.

It is hard to blame Crosby, who will be 29 in August, for wanting the opportunity to play meaningful winter football. In addition to earning All-Pro honors twice, he has made five consecutive Pro Bowls, tying Woodson for the most of any Raider on offense or defense since Tim Brown.

Woodson, of course, left the Silver and Black, as the Packers were the only team to offer him a contract after he broke his leg in 2005. While Crosby's situation is different, he should be hopeful that he can follow the trajectory of the Hall of Fame defensive back, who earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and won a Super Bowl in his time away from the Raiders.

Raider Nation will certainly hope that Crosby follows Woodson's career path by rejoining the team in the final stages of his career, however, the hope will be that the organization is in a better place than it was in 2013. Either way, it is hard to disagree with the sentiments of the franchise legend, as losing yet another superstar in their prime certainly stings.