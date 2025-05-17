The Las Vegas Raiders are revered by the rest of the league for having one of the most storied traditions in NFL history.

Raider Nation has always respected the franchise for how they treat their alumni, no matter how prominent they were. The special things that the late Al Davis and his son, Mark, have done for the fan base and the team's former players are in a class by themselves.

That grace has extended to several other people, like legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He recently purchased a minority stake in the franchise alongside his former Patriots teammate and Raiders All-Pro defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Charles Woodson makes most bizarre move possible in wake of Tom Brady decision

Defensive back Charles Woodson has been the pride and joy of the Silver and Black since his triumphant return to the Raiders in 2013. That made his recent decision all the more puzzling.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Woodson was purchasing a 0.1% stake in the Cleveland Browns.

This was a perplexing move for much of Raider Nation, as it felt like an abandonment by a franchise legend. If Mark Davis let Brady and Seymour have a minority stake in the Raiders, it stands to reason that Woodson could have purchased one as well.

The decision likely came down to money, as these things typically do. Las Vegas' franchise is valued at $7.8 billion, whereas Cleveland is only worth $6.02 billion. Essentially, Woodson could own the same stake in the Browns for $178 million cheaper than he could for the Raiders.

One of the more unfortunate aspects of this decision is that he will have to remove his name, image and likeness from the businesses that he is involved in. That includes Woodson Whiskey, which is the official spirit of the Las Vegas Raiders. Woodson will have similar broadcasting restrictions to Tom Brady as well.

Ultimately, this is not a betrayal of the organization, it is simply a business decision. It is unlikely that he will be involved in the decision-making processes in Cleveland like Brady is in Las Vegas, but time will tell on that front.

It is a bizarre choice considering Woodson played in the NFL for the Raiders and Green Bay Packers, and he played collegiately at the University of Michigan. However, he grew up in Fremont, Ohio, which is just down the road from Cleveland. This is a way to give back to the community that raised him.

While it may sting to see Woodson involved with another organization, Raider Nation should never doubt that his heart will always remain with the Silver and Black.