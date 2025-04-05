Raiders legend Charles Woodson settles age-old debate about his NFL loyalties

Charles Woodson is one of the most legendary figures in the illustrious history of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. After being drafted to Oakland in the 1998 NFL Draft, he spent 11 total seasons with the Silver and Black between two different stints.

Famously, Woodson left the Raiders after the 2005 season for the Green Bay Packers, which he called home for seven years. There, he won Super Bowl XLV in 2011, was named to four All-Pro teams, and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2009.

While Woodson put together a Hall of Fame career with each organization, many have speculated about which team he has more of an allegiance to. Recently, fans got the answer to that question.

Charles Woodson settles age-old debate about where his NFL loyalties lie

On Tuesday, Woodson was a guest on "The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby" and was quickly asked about which team he favors. Woodson did not hesitate in his response.

"I would say the Raiders are my first love," said Woodson. "Very quickly, I understood what Raider Nation was all about ... I played there a total of 11 seasons because I left and came back, so in terms of what's going to be closest to my heart, it's going to be the Raiders."

Many in Raider Nation felt that this was the case, but it is gratifying to hear it straight from Woodson's mouth. His second stint in Oakland was legendary, as he finished off his career with a Pro Bowl appearance and Second-Team All-Pro honors in his final season at the age of 39.

All told, Woodson spent more of his career with the Raiders and earned more individual honors with the franchise, so it is no surprise that he calls the Silver and Black home. His whiskey, Woodson Whiskey, is also the official drink of the Las Vegas Raiders and he has been involved in a variety events with the organization.

Woodson is an embodiment of a common saying within the organization and the fan base: "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."