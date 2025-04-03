Charles Woodson provides draft advice for first-year Raiders GM John Spytek

The NFL Draft is just around the corner for the Las Vegas Raiders, who were rewarded with the No. 6 pick for their disastrous 2024 season. The team needed major help last season, and an instant impact player should be on the way for the Silver and Black.

It is tough to decipher what is real this time of year, as both coaches and general managers toss words into the rumor mill in hopes of manipulating the draft in a favorable way for their franchise. However, there are some general themes that hold true, like positional value affecting the draft.

Raiders legend Charles Woodson was recently a guest on "The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby" and gave his two cents on how the team should approach their first draft under new general manager John Spytek.

Charles Woodson has a great plan for Raiders' rebuild

Woodson, when asked about the draft, was quick to break down what positions the Raiders should be targeting to improve their roster and become a contender.

"In terms of the Raiders as a team," Woodson said. "Linebacker, another lockdown corner type of guy, safety on the back end, and then start building out that interior offensive and defensive line."

When someone like Woodson speaks, folks in the building should be listening. While both Spytek and Pete Carroll have won a Super Bowl in various capacities, there might not be someone who has a better pulse on the franchise and Raider Nation than Woodson.

The team needs a linebacker after the departures of Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, a cornerback after losing Nate Hobbs, and a safety after Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps both signed with other teams in free agency.

Building the offensive and defensive lines, according to Woodson, would be modeled after the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won the Super Bowl last season. It will take some years until the Raiders are ready to compete, but if the future is what Spytek has in mind, then he can't go wrong with drafting players at any of the positions that Woodson mentioned.