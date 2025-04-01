Raiders prove a new era is underway by landing one of 'biggest steals' in free agency

Things have been a bit different this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders under new general manager John Spytek. Under the previous regimes, it seemed like the franchise was trying to win the free agency period by trading for players like Davante Adams or signing players like Chandler Jones to large contracts.

However, Spytek has subscribed to a different method this spring. While he did spend quite a bit on extending star defensive end Maxx Crosby, he only sent a third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Geno Smith and has not signed a free agent for more than $8 million per year.

Still, ESPN listed the Raiders among the most improved teams this offseason despite losing half of their defensive starters from a season ago. Part of this projection is factoring in that Las Vegas may have gotten one of the biggest steals during free agency.

Elandon Roberts is one of biggest steals in free agency for Raiders

A to Z Sports' Justin Churchill asserted that linebacker Elandon Roberts was the biggest steal of the first week of free agency. His cheap contract combined with his production and leadership made him a no-brainer for Las Vegas' new front office, and the signing should remind Raider Nation of a recent addition by the franchise that paid off in a major way.

"This move resembles one they made a few years ago -- the signing of Robert Spillane, who also was leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers on a cheap deal, only to be rewarded bug time after two years," wrote Churchill. "Roberts was coveted by the Steelers and their fan base. Yet, the Raiders were able to get him for one year, $3 million, which is about as cheap as you will get for a player like Roberts. And, he's a great player."

While Spillane is no longer with the Silver and Black, the team replaced him with a similar player from a similar background. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has specialized in taking late-round draft picks or cheap free-agency acquisitions and turning them into legitimate NFL players.

Graham has done it before, and he can do it again with Roberts. He is just one of many underrated defensive signings that the Raiders made this offseason, with Jeremy Chinn, Eric Stokes, Lonnie Johnson, and Leki Fotu being some of the others.

Spytek has ushered in a new era in Las Vegas, and he is actually getting credit for the moves that he is making. This might feel unfamiliar for Raider Nation, but hopefully it is something that we can all get used to.