Chiefs' Chris Jones twists the knife even more after Raiders' blowout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders endured plenty of embarrassment on the field during Week 7's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. There really was no silver lining for the Raiders, as the 31-0 loss completely took the wind out of the sails of both the team and the fan base.

To make matters worse, the team left Arrowhead Stadium with several more key injuries to monitor. Already without Kolton Miller, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas saw Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Isaiah Pola-Mao all get hurt during Sunday's game as well.

It was all bad for the Raiders on Sunday, and the most frustrating part is that the team has no real obvious direction to go from here or a card to play to change their fortunes. With the team now at its lowest, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones felt like it was a great time to twist the knife.

Chris Jones' postgame comments will make Raiders fans grimace

While Jones did have a clip of him celebrating go viral, and he made jokes during Kansas City's postgame presser about defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's wife making pasta to celebrate, he really burned Las Vegas by cracking jokes about how few snaps he played.

"I feel, personally, really, really good. I played 23 plays." Chiefs' Chris Jones after win vs Raiders

Perhaps Jones should have a bit more humility, as against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, he gave up on Trevor Lawrence's game-winning touchdown run, which drew plenty of criticism from fans around the league, including his own.

But this is an ugly reminder of just how easy things were for the Chiefs on Sunday. As has been widely covered, the Raiders only had 30 offensive snaps in Week 7, which is a low the team has not reached since the days of JaMarcus Russell being under center.

Fans can pick apart the box score if they'd like, but they saw everything that they needed to on the field. This seemed like a mere practice for Kansas City, and they were able to load manage by the end of the third quarter due to how lopsided this blowout was.

Jones did plenty of damage during his 23 snaps, as he recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, two tackles and drew a holding penalty on Jackson Powers-Johnson. His dominance was a large reason why the Chiefs ran away with the game, and he reaped the benefits of it.

This game served to show both the Raiders and the fan base just how far the team is behind the best in the league. Jones' ability to crack jokes in the postgame presser and take a load off in the fourth quarter are also luxuries that the starters in Las Vegas are light years away from having.