Chiefs found a brand new way to embarrass the Raiders during Week 7 blowout

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be a competitive team entering Pete Carroll's first year as head coach. They have been anything but, as the roster is no match for their three division rivals in the AFC West. That was evident on Sunday when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas was outmatched, as they trailed 21-0 entering halftime in Week 7. In the third quarter, the Chiefs piled on 10 more points. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a huge day, completing 26-of-35 pass attempts for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Up 31-0 with seconds remaining in the third quarterback, the Chiefs were incredibly confident in their chances of winning. So much so, that they benched Mahomes in favor of their backup quarterback and former Raider Gardner Minshew.

Chiefs embarrass Raiders further by benching Patrick Mahomes early for Gardner Minshew

With a full quarter left to play, the Chiefs decided they had the game in the bag and chose to gave Mahomes the rest of the day off. Minshew was signed to a two-year contract back in 2024 to be the Raiders' starting quarterback.

The former Washington State quarterback showed promise in a variety of stints in the NFL, showing that he can start in place of an injured starter and lead his team to wins. His Raiders tenure didn't pan out, as he led the team to just two wins in nine starts.

In 10 appearances, Minshew threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 66.3 completion percentage. His season ended after suffering a broken collarbone, and was released by the Raiders after the season.

But wait, it gets much, much worse for the Raiders.

Even though there was still over two minutes left in regulation, the Chiefs entered victory formation. The Raiders, even though they had all three timeouts, didn't use any of them. Literally waving the white flag and surrendering on what was an awful game.

Geno Smith couldn't do anything for the Raiders, as he completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 67 yards. Smith was eventually benched as well in favor of Kenny Pickett, completing both of his passes, but losing a fumble in his limited playing time.

This is a game that the Raiders would want to burn the film of. Throw it all the way in the trash and never look for it again. Maybe, just maybe, the Raiders can bounce back against a skidding Jacksonville Jaguars team next week. Hopefully, for the fans' sakes, it's not a repeat of what took place in Kansas City on Sunday.