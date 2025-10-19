Raiders are searching for something they haven't found in years vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have not exactly been worldbeaters for, well, the last two decades or so. The last season and a half, in particular, has been especially rough, as Las Vegas has compiled a record of just 6-17 since the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.

With a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon in Week 7, it won't be getting any easier for the Silver and Black. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media on Wednesday on the importance of these AFC West divisional matchups.

"This is an opportunity against a team that's dominated our division for a long time, and you have to beat good teams if you're going to be any good," Carroll said. "And you have to beat good teams in your division if you're going to be any good."

Raiders can win first AFC West game since 2023 in Week 7 vs. Chiefs

Carroll is correct that the first step in building a great team and franchise is winning games in the division. Unfortunately, the Raiders have been putrid against the AFC West since the end of the 2023 campaign.

When Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach during the aforementioned season, a big reason that he earned the full-time gig was that he went 3-1 against the division, including a three-game winning streak to end the year.

The Raiders have not won an AFC West matchup since that season, when they beat the Denver Broncos in Week 18 by a score of 27-14. During that same stretch, they won their iconic game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas and thrashed the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21.

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

In Week 7, Las Vegas will have a chance to win its first divisional game since that Broncos game, which occurred on January 7, 2024. While it will be an uphill battle, Carroll and Co. must find a way to snap this seven-game losing streak.

Las Vegas went 0-6 against the division during the 2024 season, and somehow, their only two close games were against the Chiefs. This bodes well for a potential upset on Sunday, as the Raiders have played well at Arrowhead Stadium in each of the last three seasons.

It will take another big effort from Maxx Crosby to get this done, and Geno Smith needs to lean on Ashton Jeanty and take care of the ball. If they can accomplish this, then the Raiders have a chance to win their first AFC West game in years.