Chiefs just traded up to secure a potential Fernando Mendoza neutralizer

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the 2026 NFL Draft, making one of the most obvious selections in franchise history. They tabbed Fernando Mendoza to serve as their quarterback of the future, a decision that has set the team up to match the strong quarterback play in the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who originally held the No. 9 overall pick, made the first trade of Thursday's opening round. Las Vegas' long-time rival moved up three slots in the draft, while also sending the No. 74 and No. 148 overall picks to the Cleveland Browns for pick No. 6.

While many thought that Kansas City could opt to help Patrick Mahomes on offense in the first round, their front office went a different route. Instead, Brett Veach and company chose to draft a potential long-term foe for Mendoza by drafting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Las Vegas Raiders' newest star Fernando Mendoza will have a new AFC West CB to deal with

The Chiefs provided somewhat of a shock earlier this offseason, as they traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. They also let his fellow corner Jaylen Watson walk, which created a massive hole in their secondary.

This surely inspired the decision to move up for Delane. And while there was a belief that the unanimous All-American would be available if Kansas City held patient and waited until they were on the clock, the team opted not to take a risk.

Of course, it is rare for the Chiefs to be selecting in the top-ten, as they have been utterly dominant over the last decade or so. That probably influenced their decision to be aggressive and get the player that they want when picking near the top, especially since it only cost a 3rd- and 5th-rounder.

Whether they made the right bet, of course, will likely never be revealed, as the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints, who picked 7th and 8th, respectively, are unlikely to reveal if they would've grabbed Delane.

Now, whether they made the right decision will be a different story, and, ultimately, will play out over the next several years. Furthermore, the move will set up a long-time rivalry in the AFC West, as the Raiders' franchise quarterback now has a premier cornerback to deal with at least twice a season.

Delane, who recorded eight interceptions and 27 passes defended in his four-year collegiate career, was the top cornerback in this year's draft class due to his elite coverage skills. Despite the notion that they could select an offensive weapon for Mahomes, Kansas City clearly feels Mendoza coming.

Of course, both players have plenty to prove on the field after being the top of their draft class at their respective positions. If both players wind up reaching their full potential, the AFC West could have a quarterback-cornerback rivalry for a long time.