Mel Kiper Jr. sends a warning shot to Raiders' AFC West foes ahead of draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have not selected a quarterback in the first round since 2007, when they took JaMarcus Russell with the first pick. The franchise holds the top selection for the first time since that draft, and is expected to select Fernando Mendoza to serve as their signal caller of the future.

While the team hasn't officially announced its plans, it has become increasingly evident that the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, who has already begun to learn the offensive concepts, will be in Silver and Black for the foreseeable future.

Las Vegas has done everything it can this offseason to ensure that Mendoza's transition to the NFL will be as smooth as possible. That began with the hiring of head coach Klint Kubiak, and continued through free agency with additions of Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum and veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

ESPN's senior draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., believes that Las Vegas' moves, along with the expected addition of Mendoza, should put the rest of the AFC West on notice. He doesn't think this is the same old Raiders; that things are actually different this time.

Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to take the next step towards contention

To start the 21st century, the Raiders earned three consecutive AFC West titles. However, they have not won the division, nor a playoff game, since 2002. In the 23 seasons since, they have finished second just four times, while finishing last in the division on a whopping nine occasions.

Their inability to compete in the AFC West has played a major role in the franchise reaching the postseason just twice in that span. Kiper Jr. recently appeared on Up & Adams on Monday, where he shared how a tide may be turning in the AFC West, thanks in part to Las Vegas' offseason additions.

"They have some pieces around (Mendoza) already. They have (Kolton) Miller, they have Jackson Powers-Johnson, they added Linderbaum. They have Brock Bowers and (Michael) Mayer, they have Jeanty. Now, hopefully, they'll have more of a brick wall to run behind. They added (Jalen) Nailor, they've got some receivers. Now, you'll add some more in this draft," Kiper Jr. explained.

Kiper Jr. then explained how Mendoza factors into this equation, and just how good he believes the Indiana product can be for Las Vegas at the NFL level, even if that success doesn't come immediately for the young player.

"So, Fernando Mendoza's going to have a fighting chance. And guess what? They have the veteran quarterback there. They don't have to force him. So, I think it's a great setup for him," Kiper Jr. said. "Mendoza fell in their lap. They earned the No. 1 pick. Mendoza's there, you take him. And now that gap, when you talk about (Justin) Herbert, and (Patrick) Mahomes, and (Bo) Nix, now, you're going to be right there, you hope, with them. And now you give Raider Nation a chance to believe that, 'Hey, we have hope that Fernando Mendoza can get us to the point where we can compete with all those other quarterbacks and be right there where we're debating, maybe not Mahomes, (but) Herbert and Mendoza, Nix and Mendoza.' That's where you've got to be as an organization. And because of Mendoza being there in the right year, the timing of it, like Indianapolis with Peyton Manning, perfect timing to have a quarterback like this that's going to be taken No. 1 overall."

It has been clear for years that the Raiders needed to upgrade their quarterback room to compete in the AFC West. Not only are they poised to do that with the addition of Mendoza, but the franchise has also shown that they are prioritizing his long-term success by building the roster around him.

Kiper Jr. then reiterated his previous claim that Mendoza is a cross between Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan, both of whom won MVPs and finished their career ranked top-ten all-time in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The former, of course, is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, winning an NFL record five MVPs, along with two Super Bowls. It is almost unthinkable for the modern-era Raiders to have a player like that under center.

Mendoza will have a lot to prove on the field to live up to such lofty comparisons. Still, it is hard not to get excited about what the future holds for both the signal caller and the franchise, as his addition will offer a fresh breath of hope in the division that Raider Nation has not felt in over two decades.