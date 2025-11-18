Chip Kelly just made it painfully clear he doesn't trust Ashton Jeanty anymore

There is a long list of things that haven't worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL season. Geno Smith has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL, the rookie pass catchers haven't progressed like fans had hoped, and the offensive line has struggled at length.

But perhaps the most disappointing development is the failed connection between offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Both coming from dominant seasons at the college level, Kelly and Jeanty were expected by most to form a dynamic rushing attack.

Unfortunately, the reality has been drastically worse than the expectations. The top-ten pick has struggled to get anything going this year, only eclipsing 100 yards on the ground once so far. His 3.7 yards per carry haven't been impressive, but Jeanty is far from the one to blame.

Chip Kelly showed Raiders fans he doesn't trust Ashton Jeanty in Week 11

And yet, in Las Vegas' Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Kelly showed that he had finally had enough. He barely called any run plays, proving to Raider Nation that he's lost his trust in Jeanty, if he ever had any in the first place.

The Raiders' offense was unable to get anything going against the Cowboys' incredibly weak defense. They only put up 16 points and failed to score a touchdown in the first half. But the most alarming takeaway was just how rarely they ran the ball.

Jeanty had just two carries in the first half. Yes, you read that right. He wasn't injured or sidelined; he just didn't get the football. The rookie was targeted often in the passing game, but most of those were on checkdowns by Smith. Kelly clearly didn't prioritize getting touches for his star running back.

The rookie finished the day with 6 carries for 7 yards and 6 catches for 27 yards. Of his six rushes, only two went for positive yardage. His lowest point of the day came in the fourth quarter, when he was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Kelly did, at least, try to act like he was going to run the ball. He consistently called play-action passes throughout the game in a desperate attempt to simulate a balanced offensive attack. After a series or two, the Cowboys obviously stopped falling for his trick, and Kelly made no real adjustments.

Las Vegas invested a top-10 pick in Jeanty. Whether it's the most efficient option or not, the rookie needs to get touches if this offense is going to be successful in the future. If this trend continues, the rift between Kelly and the rookie might be part of what gets the offensive coordinator fired.