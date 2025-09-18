Colin Cowherd's Jim Harbaugh praise will make Raiders fans want to vomit

The Las Vegas Raiders have crashed back down to earth in Week 2. The hype from Pete Carroll's debut victory dissipated when Geno Smith threw three interceptions. and the Jim Harbaugh-coached Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a dominant victory on Monday Night Football.

While the victory did confirm that Harbaugh, Herbert, and the Chargers are going to be a team that is going to cause some real problems for the rest of the AFC West this season, the national media seems to be drinking a bit too much of the LA Kool-Aid. Look no further than what Colin Cowherd just uncorked.

Cowherd wins the award for most hyperbolic take of 2025, as he tried to make a case that Harbaugh, who has only made it to one Super Bowl and lost it, is the greatest coach in NFL history. He even invoked names like Vince Lombardi to make his point, which should be considered football blasphemy.

Raiders fans will feel sick after hearing Colin Cowherd's John Harbaugh take

Turns out that if you put together a bunch of slightly above-average seasons on top of a championship at the college level (which was marred by tons of cheating allegations that came to a head right after he left), you can get in the GOAT conversation. Who knew?

If Cowherd is a personal friend of yours, he will defend you in the media to no end. Look at his past praise of Sean Payton, another Raiders in-division rival with the Denver Broncos. Being complimentary of Harbuagh is one thing, but this is the epitome of hyperbole.

While this article can go on forever listing the dozens of coaches that Harbaugh doesn't even come close to threatening in terms of quality, Carroll has more success at both the college and pro levels than Harbaugh. There's no justification for putting Harbaugh above Carroll in any all-time lists.

Obviously, Harbaugh is a tremendous coach who has won at both the collegiate and professional levels. However, Barry Switzer can claim titles on both levels, and history seems to have judged him as a below-average coach in many regards. Harbaugh's accolades can't even hold a candle to him.

Until Harbaugh slips multiple rings on his finger, which will be difficult in the very crowded AFC, anyone even thinking about adopting this explicitly anti-Raiders take should not be taken seriously. Cowherd is in line to be insufferable after every Harbaugh victory this season.

