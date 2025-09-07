Pete Carroll just made NFL history on his first play with the Raiders

No one embodies the "age is merely a number" mantra like new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. He may have silver hair and some wrinkles on his face, but we've seen the same energy, passion and enthusiasm from him for over four decades.

All this time has culminated into a Hall of Fame career; one that continues to unpredecentedly defy Father Time. Carroll even made NFL history on the opening kickoff of his Raiders regular-season debut against the New England Patriots.

One of the league's youngest souls officially became the oldest head coach ever at 73 years and 357 days. It's an incredible achievement that's emblematic of his longevity, yet equally contradictory to the youthful exuberance he still shows.

Pete Carroll becomes oldest HC in NFL history in his Raiders debut

Already fourth on the list dating back to his previous stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll vaults up to the top spot as a Raider. He has Romeo Crennel, who previously set the record with the Houston Texans in 2020, narrowly beaten by 158 days.

Las Vegas' Week 1 clash put him ahead of two legends that he'll be enshrined alongside one day, in George Halas and Marv Levy. Folks who are in their 30s probably wish they could carry themselves with as much zeal as Carroll does.

Even in the later stages of life, he's spry and vibrant; his high-spirited personality is infectious and felt in any room. Perhaps there's no greater testament than the Raiders signing him to a three-year contract this offseason with a fourth-year team option.

Las Vegas willingly made a significant long-term investment in Carroll, knowing he turns 74 years old on September 15. This is a unique approach to a unique individual who clearly has plenty left in the tank.

His time on the sidelines was ostensibly coming to an end when he and the Seahawks parted ways following the 2023 campaign. But the Raiders have given him a lifeline that will go down in the annals of football's archives.

Only eight head coaches have tallied at least 200 wins. Carroll enters his Raiders tenure with 170, putting him within striking distance of the prestigious club. In other words, he may not be done rewriting history in Las Vegas.

There are a few other active leaders who could get there too, like Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Sean Payton. Nevertheless, the one-time Super Bowl champion has a prime opportunity to bolster what is already a remarkable résumé and case for Canton.

