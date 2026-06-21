5 big winners and 3 mild losers from Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program

It is difficult to accurately judge how things are going during the offseason program, as the Las Vegas Raiders, like every other team in the NFL, aren't wearing pads or allowing much contact at this time of year. But you can still see trends and people standing out or falling behind.

For instance, if a player is rotating in more with the first group or immediately filling in for an injured player, that could indicate that they are considered the next man up. A player not making many plays or having their younger counterpart impede on their reps may be a bad sign.

Decisions are starting to be made during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and although training camp and the preseason will be much more critical, this time isn't unimportant. With that in mind, here are the winners and losers from the Raiders' offseason program. Five big winners and three mild losers.

Winners and losers from Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program

Winners

Veteran QBs

Many expected Fernando Mendoza to walk right in and take the starting job, but the combination of Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell has staved off the rookie at every turn. These two were praised for their performances, and they appear to be unexpectedly ahead of Mendoza on the depth chart.

Brock Bowers

Bowers has always been great, and his domination at offseason practices is expected. But it sounds like the third-year pro is reaching a new level and leaving defenders in the dust with a new offensive play-caller. That should strike fear into the hearts and minds of opposing defensive coordinators.

Malik Benson

Benson parlayed a strong rookie minicamp into a strong showing when he joined the veterans. He made big plays throughout the offseason program and could easily be a wild card for this wide receiver room, which badly needs someone to step up alongside Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor.

Cody Lindenberg

Lindenberg has seemingly grasped the third linebacker role, as he was the starter next to Quay Walker in Nakobe Dean's absence. This is a massive step forward for the 2025 seventh-rounder, as he didn't play a single defensive snap as a rookie. Lindenberg appears to be ready for that role, though.

Hezekiah "Zeke" Masses

Masses came to town as an unheralded fifth-rounder and immediately made some noise. Although he didn't haul in an interception, he made several plays on the ball during camp and ended up rotating in with the first-team defense by the final day or two. Let's hope he keeps this up in pads.

Losers

Jack Bech

Let's be clear: Bech should not be counted out at all. The sky is not falling. This impression is based on reports from the media, which only saw a handful of practices. And it's not as if he was a complete nothing, but Bech just didn't stand out as much as other receivers, according to those there.

Darien Porter

Again, Porter didn't play bad. He will probably still start opposite Eric Stokes. But the Raiders drafted two young boundary cornerbacks to compete with Porter, so he's got people hot on his tail. Masses splitting reps with him isn't good, but it's not like his starting job is in jeopardy right away or anything.

Nakobe Dean

When you unexpectedly miss a majority of the offseason program, that qualifies you for this section of the list. Although this isn't proven, it seems as if Dean is dealing with some sort of injury, but he should hopefully be healthy by training camp. Still, it's not good to miss time in a new defense.

Note: No offensive or defensive linemen were included in this list because it is incredibly difficult to judge these players without pads, more so than skill position players. Plus, the team has been jumbling around their lineups and rotations on both sides, and reading much into that is not wise.

Oh, and Mendoza is not a loser just because the veteran quarterbacks are winners. He'll be just fine, and I'm still not counting him out as the opening day starter.