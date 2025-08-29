Cowboys may have just created an opening for Raiders to solve cornerback woes

The NFL landscape shifted a bit on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys were trading star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Raiders fans can actually resonate with Cowboys fans for once, given the similarities to the Khalil Mack trade in 2018.

Now, Dallas' entire future outlook has changed, and regardless of what owner Jerry Jones has said, the timeline for them winning a championship is essentially out the window. As soon as Jones realizes this, there could potentially be a fire sale on Cowboys players.

This could even include stars, as Jones just proved that nobody is off limits. One former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, in particular, could be the perfect addition to the Raiders' defense, as it would solve their woes at cornerback.

Raiders could trade for All-Pro Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs would be the perfect addition for the Las Vegas secondary. He has a track record of success, and given his nearly 6-foot-2 frame with 32 and 3/4-inch arms, Pete Carroll would love him. There is also a solid chance that he will become available in the near future.

Jones and the Cowboys fined Diggs this offseason for rehabbing his knee injury away from the team facility. Jones and his son, the team's co-owner and COO, also publicly criticized Diggs on numerous occasions this offseason, and they have an out in his contract in 2026.

Diggs reacted negatively to the Parsons trade news on social media, and there is already some bad blood between the two sides. This could lead to a divorce between Dallas and their star cornerback, who is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a member of the 2021 All-Pro First-Team.

Las Vegas sorely needs help at cornerback, as Caroll confirmed in Thursday's press conference that the team will still rotate cornerbacks opposite Eric Stokes in Week 1 as they look to nail down a starter. With so much uncertainty, Diggs would provide a surefire solution.

He, like Parsons, will cost some draft capital to acquire, and the team would have to take on at least a portion of his five-year, $97 million contract. However, the Raiders could easily restructure the deal, and a conditional third-rounder that could turn into a second-rounder might do the trick.

This is an easy price to pay for a high-level cornerback. Diggs has been injured for a good portion of the last two seasons, but if they deem that he is healthy, then John Spytek and Co. should absolutely pull the trigger to bolster the cornerback room and take advantage of the current turmoil in Dallas.

