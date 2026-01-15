Davante Adams' comments are cruel reminder of Josh McDaniels' Raiders failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have had just two winning seasons in the past 23 years, finishing 12-4 in 2016 and 10-7 in 2021. Both of those runs ended with a one-and-done postseason appearance as the team lost in the Wild Card Round.

The run in 2021 was particularly inspiring, as the team had to deal with Jon Gruden's midseason resignation over leaked emails and Henry Ruggs' release after a drunk driving incident that resulted in him being charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, and reckless driving.

While Rich Bisaccia led the team on that run, the Raiders did not retain him, opting to swing for the fences by hiring Josh McDaniels.

They did not stop there as they traded their first and second-round picks for Davante Adams, while also signing Chandler Jones, both of whom were coming off Pro Bowl seasons. The former recently discussed joining the Raiders, with his comments serving as a reminder of what could have been in Las Vegas.

Davante Adams' belief in old Raiders core reinforces how disastrous the Josh McDaniels era was

Adams' acquisition ahead of the 2022 season led many to believe that the Raiders were finally ready to take the next step towards becoming a legitimate contender in the AFC. The team fell well short of expectations as they finished just 6-11, regressing by four games despite having a better roster. McDaniels lasted just eight games the following season, as Las Vegas was 3-5 before he was fired.

The future Hall of Famer appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Tuesday, where he initially shared that he still loves for the Raiders.

"I love the Raiders, and I still love the Raiders. I still root for them. I still root for all my guys that are over there. And I went there because that was my childhood dream to play for the Raiders. So, nobody wanted to be there in Vegas or wherever they were going to be more than what Davante Adams did."

He later reflected on his time in Las Vegas.

"I just ultimately had to make a decision that I felt was going to be good for me and my future and have a solid foundation, and, obviously, in hindsight, that didn't end up being the case, but I felt like, at that point, that was a decision that was smart for me to make. Because I mean, we did have a really good team when we got over to the Raiders on paper... You look at in the preseason, and in camp, everything makes sense. I mean, we had some dogs on defense. We had Josh Jacobs at running back, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, myself, Derek Carr. We had things to make me feel optimistic about making that move and going there. It wasn't just to be hanging out there with Derek and to be with one of my friends. We spend time every single offseason so I promise you that wasn't it. It was a calculated decision based off of where I felt I had a chance to still continue on my greatness and my strive for greatness and my ability to win games. And like I said, hindsight, it didn't end up working that way, but on paper for me, it made sense to do that."

While things did not work out for the team, Adams' performance in a Raiders uniform was nothing short of excellent. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2022, as he recorded 1,516 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions.

Despite Carr being replaced with Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason and later Aidan O'Connell, Adams continued to produce the following season. He hauled in 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. In just three games before being traded in 2024, with Gardner Minshew under center, he had 209 yards and one touchdown on 18 catches.

His tenure with the franchise did not end how fans wanted, as he requested a trade and was ultimately dealt. It is hard to fully fault Adams, however, as he was forced to play with four quarterbacks in just over two seasons.

Furthermore, it is clear that Adams wanted things to work out in Las Vegas, but the leadership group failed him and the rest of the roster. Adding insult to injury, both the superstar wideout and his former head coach are thriving in 2025, as both are still alive in the postseason while the Raiders continue to struggle, finishing the season 3-14 and landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Adams once again led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2025, despite missing three games. His Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. Meanwhile, McDaniels is back in his role as offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, who will face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. They finished second in scoring offense and third in total yards this season.

The comments from Adams, however, will serve as a brutal reminder for Raiders fans, as the team had high expectations entering 2022. Instead, Las Vegas has not had a winning season in the past four years and remains stuck in a rebuild.