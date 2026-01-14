Raiders shouldn't let the door hit these players on the way out of Las Vegas

As the Las Vegas Raiders move into the 2026 NFL offseason, the first thing on their docket is hiring a new head coach to replace Pete Carroll, who was fired after just one season.

But armed with draft capital and plenty of cap space ($110.2 million right now, second-most in the league according to Spotrac), general manager John Spytek can spearhead a turnover of the roster without interference from a head coach who has grand, unrealistic visions that lead to nowhere.

With so many areas of need, or areas in need of a talent overhaul, Spytek will surely take a fairly measured approach to free agency. Some notable splashes may come, but there will be multiple new starters added when it's all said and done.

Some looming Raiders' 2026 free agents have a good chance to be brought back, while others will almost surely be gone. On the latter front, the Raiders should let these six pending unrestricted free agents leave with little resistance.

Raiders free agents who won't be back in Las Vegas in 2026

1. LB Devin White

White played almost all of the Raiders' defensive snaps in 2025. That says it all about the team's linebacker situation and Carroll's stubborn desire to play veterans no matter what.

White's tackle total was impressive (174), but being the sieve he was in pass coverage (though he'd tell you otherwise) contributed to having to tackle people so much. He certainly wasn't very impactful beyond that raw tackle number, as reflected by the eye test and deeper metrics, like 26 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

White has already said that he'd like to remain a Raider. But what should be an upcoming overhaul of the linebacking corps will start with letting him ply his wares elsewhere.

2. WR Tyler Lockett

After the Tennessee Titans granted his wish to be let go, Lockett was a fairly unsurprising midseason addition in 2025. His tie to Carroll, and the Raiders' now-former head coach's allergy to playing younger players as losses piled up, made the move to bring the veteran wideout aboard inevitable.

Lockett had 22 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown over 10 games as a Raider. At 33 years old, and after years of decline, he might have a hard time finding a team willing to sign him this offseason. One absolute certainty is that he will not be back in Las Vegas.

3. OT Stone Forsythe

Another 2025 offseason addition with a tie to Carroll from his days in Seattle, Forsythe was pressed into duty at left tackle when Kolton Miller went down with an injury. He made 13 starts protecting the blindside of Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell, with 11 sacks and 40 pressures allowed.

Forsythe was not any better as a run blocker, with the 69th-best grade out of 87 qualifying offensive tackles from PFF. Yet, somehow, Carroll saw fit to praise him for how he was playing at one point and never benched him, nor gave another player an opportunity.

Forsythe might have a perception of value as a swing tackle who can play both spots. But it took his tie to Carroll to make him a Raider, and with that tie gone, he'll be gone too.

RELATED: 10 Raiders players who definitely won't be back after disastrous 2025

4. RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert had more kickoff returns (23) than he did carries (22) over 12 games for the Raiders this season. While a small workload wasn't surprising operating behind Ashton Jeanty, Mostert fit the mold of a veteran who should have seen more noticeable action for Pete Carroll's Raiders.

Mostert's best year as a runner was not as long ago as it may seem (2023 with the Miami Dolphins), but he will turn 34 in April, and retirement might end up being on his radar this offseason. If he does keep playing next season, it clearly won't be wearing Silver and Black.

5. QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett was acquired to serve as Geno Smith's backup when Aidan O'Connell suffered a preseason injury. He wound up appearing in six games, making two starts, with 28 completions on 45 attempts with one touchdown and two interceptions.

How the Raiders' quarterback depth chart will look in 2026, beyond an incoming rookie and Geno Smith all but certain to follow Carroll out the door, is very much to be determined. However, it's safe to assume Pickett won't be back unless multiple different plans to add a veteran backup fail.

6. LB Jamal Adams

This is not a knock on Adams' performance this season. He was a versatile and productive piece in Patrick Graham's defense, with the 13th-best coverage grade among off-ball linebackers from PFF. If anything, there was a strong ongoing argument that he should have played a good bit more.

But, alas, Adams is 30 years old, and he was another player with Carroll ties who would not have been a Raider otherwise. If nothing else, he can surely parlay his resurgence this season into an opportunity with a team that's closer to being a contender.