Davante Adams defends last person you'd expect with latest Raiders criticism

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams away on October 15, 2024. That was 288 days ago. Since then, the Raiders have changed regimes, changed quarterbacks once again, and Adams has played for the New York Jets, been cut by them, and then signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, somehow, the Raiders are at the forefront of Adams' mind. The former Las Vegas wideout never misses an opportunity to take a cheap shot at the franchise's leadership, even though none of his former coaches, quarterbacks or front office members are even with the organization anymore.

Before the NFL Draft, Adams said that he has been a part of dysfunctional organizations for the last few years, and sarcastically commented that he needs to make sure he is not the issue. He also talked in June about how there was a dark cloud over the Raiders' building when he was there.

Davante Adams defends Jimmy Garoppolo in latest Raiders slight

Ignoring the fact that Adams, himself, was the dark cloud over the building at times, he took another shot at the Silver and Black on Tuesday. When speaking with ESPN Los Angeles, Adams even defended Jimmy Garoppolo in an attempt to slam his former organization.

"I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing," Adams said. "It's been amazing, we got to catch up and get on the right page. Obviously, that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there, and we caught up and laughed about it."

Raider Nation sees right through these comments, as it was well-known that he was frustrated with Garoppolo during the 2023 season. The whole world knows it, too, because Adams publicly bashed Garoppolo on Netflix's "Receiver" show and advocated for Aidan O'Connell to replace him.

Nothing ever seems to be Adams' fault, despite falling short of expectations being a constant during his entire career. He contributed one good season for the Silver and Black, but threw a fit when Derek Carr left, even though he insisted that Carr was not the sole reason he came to Las Vegas.

Matthew Stafford is the undisputed starter for the Rams, but he has been dealing with injuries during training camp. Obviously, nobody is wishing for Stafford to be injured, but if somehow Garoppolo could become the starter in Los Angeles, that would be a bit of poetic justice for Adams.

Perhaps one day, when Adams is old and retired, he'll eventually stop talking about the Raiders. But, given his recent track record, it seems like no degree of separation will ever be safe for the franchise to stop being criticized by a player who has no business doing so.

