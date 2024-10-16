Davante Adams has harsh words for Raiders in his first Jets press conference
By Levi Dombro
Davante Adams' first day on the New York Jets went about as expected.
Fans speculated the last few weeks that Adams' hamstring injury was at least exaggerated and perhaps made up entirely in response to Antonio Pierce's "business decisions" comment.
Today, miraculously, in his first day as a New York Jet, his injury status took a turn for the better.
News broke from Jets practice that he was a full participant and the wide receiver's hamstring is now healthy and he will be able to play for the Jets in Week 7.
Here are the words directly from the horse's mouth:
But that's not the worst part. Raider Nation fully expected his return to the field to coincide with the day he was traded, so this news did not really shock anyone.
What was more surprising was his scornful words about his former team just a day after being traded. In response to a question about his trade request and his conversations with the Raiders, Adams wasn't complementary of his former team.
"I don't want the helpless feeling. ... I want to feel like I can impact the game every time I touch the field. ... You want to get to a situation that allows you to be yourself," Adams said.
Adams also added that he felt like too many things needed to go right for the Raiders' offense to be successful.
There's a lot to unpack here.
First of all, it is pretty puzzling to feel "helpless" on one 2-4 team, and suddenly feel hopeful on another.
I get his connection with Aaron Rodgers was a major factor in wanting to be moved to New York, but Adams did the same thing when he forced his way out of Green Bay in order to get to Las Vegas in the first place.
But all he was left with in Vegas was a solid quarterback connection and a losing record. This feels like a similar move.
Second of all, and the biggest bone I have to pick with his comments, are his assertions that he could not be himself for the Raiders.
The reason he wanted Josh McDaniels fired and wanted Antonio Pierce to get the full-time gig was exactly this reasoning, and he said it almost in the exact words.
He did not want to walk around on eggshells around his coach like he did around McDaniels, and that is why, to Adams, Pierce was the perfect fit to replace him. Because Pierce let him be himself.
Not only that, but he vouched for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who has been a complete disaster.
The team stood by him when he dealt with the media storm of the Kansas City photographer incident, they took his advice when it came to matters of the team and personnel decisions, they elected him as a captain and promoted him extensively.
But when Pierce held him accountable for not being a good teammate, he turned on everyone in the organization by requesting a trade.
Then, when the team granted that trade, he still had bad things to say about the Raiders.
For a guy who had a ton of say-so in the workings of the team, it's a bit of a stretch for him to say that he wishes he could impact the game every time he touches the field.
He did impact the team. It just wasn't always in a positive way.
Now that the saga is finally over, Raiders fans and the organization can breathe. No more wondering if their star player is in or out if he's making cryptic comments to the media and what they might mean.
The failed Davante Adams era is over for the Raiders, no matter how long he drags it in the bustling New York media.