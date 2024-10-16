Latest Davante Adams injury update is a slap in the face to Raiders fans
The Davanta Adams era is over for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team agreed to send him to the New York Jets on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.
Raiders fans got to see what life on offense would be like without Adams over the past several weeks, as Adams missed three games with a hamstring injury. Now that Adams is off to the Big Apple to rejoin his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, what is the status of his injury?
Well, it appears that Adams is just fine. He was a full practice participant in the Jets' walkthrough on Wednesday and that has to make Raiders fans feel like absolute dirt.
Davante Adams appears fine now that he's no longer on the Raiders roster
While Adams was likely dealing with an injury, there's also a chance that he simply was just over the Raiders' antics and didn't want to play for them anymore. He requested a trade at the beginning of October and his hope then was to be traded to the Jets so he could buddy up with Rodgers again.
The Raiders didn't necessarily have to comply with Adams' demands but they did. He'll now be reunited with Rodgers, his quarterback in Green Bay from 2014 to 2021 when he was traded to Vegas to rejoin his old college quarterback Derek Carr. When Carr was benched at the end of 2022 and then departed the Raiders, Adams was suddenly without either of his security blankets at quarterback.
That's not the case anymore now. It looks as though not only is Adams suddenly feeling okay but even if he wasn't, he's feeling it's at least worth it to play through any type of injury. This isn't a good feeling for Raiders fans but at least the team can officially move forward now without Adams.
At 2-4, the Raiders' season is far from over but the team hasn't played very inspired football in their past two games, getting blown out by the Broncos and Steelers in back-to-back weeks. Adams wasn't active for those games so not much is going to change for the Raiders moving forward. Hopefully they can get a wide receiver in the offseason who is talented and wants to play for them.