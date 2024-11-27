Davante Adams' Jets move may backfire spectacularly according to NFL Insider
Remember when Davante Adams forced his way to the Jets? Truthfully, it was kinda hard to blame him – the Raiders are a huge mess and don't seem anywhere close to fixing it – but still, the way it played out was, uh, not great. There were weird Instagram stories, and not-subtle interviews with Kay Adams, and eventually the long-awaited trade happened.
RELATED: Maxx Crosby slams idea of Raiders tanking the rest of 2024 season
Since then, things have gone predictably terrible. The Jets continued to be the Jets, and in fact even leaned more into their personal brand by firing more people in the middle of the season. This year has been an endless stream of leaks detailing just how miserable it is to play for them, and every week, like clockwork, a new one appears out of thin air. The latest – which, believe it or not, involves Aaron Rodgers – may be the most depressing one for Adams yet. According to The Athletic's senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, it's entirely possible – likely, even – that Adams may end up being stuck on a team without Rodgers once again.
Davante Adams might play the last month of the season without the QB he forced a trade to play with
"I’m told Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years, a drought that stands as the longest in the major North American professional sports leagues. There are some on the team who believe everyone is simply tiptoeing around the fact that Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore. I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets. Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season."
What's that expression about playing dumb games again? I am curious how many players have to force their way to the New York Jets before we all collectively realize what a bad idea it is. If the Jets cut Rodgers, maybe they'd just cut Adams too? Maybe the two of them could go to Minnesota as a package deal? Or back to the Raiders?!? All of these ideas are dumb, but none of them are as dumb as wanting to play for the New York Jets.