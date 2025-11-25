Davante Adams just threw a bit of shade that even Raiders fans agree with

The Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Davante Adams a long time ago. It's been well over a year since he left Sin City, and not only is Adams now on his second team since his departure, but Las Vegas has already had another star wideout request a trade and leave town since then as well.

It may feel like ancient history at this point, especially because each game ages Raiders fans expeditiously. But Adams has made a habit of either directly or indirectly cutting at the team since, well, he was still on the team early in the 2024 season, but especially after he was traded.

But when he landed with the New York Jets, Adams didn't really have a leg to stand on. He and Aaron Rodgers got run out of town a bit, and even though things weren't great in Las Vegas, it's not like Adams' situation was any better. Now on the Los Angeles Rams, however, it is.

Raiders fans can't disagree with the shade Davante Adams just threw

Adams put on a spectacle on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, as the 9-2 Rams thrashed the 6-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in front of a national audience. He caught 5 passes for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 34-7 win, and had this to say after the game:

"Most importantly, I'm having the most fun playing that I've ever had. Real grateful for the opportunity to play for a team like this," Adams said. "It's hard to put your finger on what makes it feel like that, but it's just one of those teams where we just have a lot of fun together. ... Going out and playing the biggest team sport that there is, together, and coming out on top of a lot of these games, that helps the feeling a lot."

This feels like a bit of shade thrown by Adams, as he's made it known several times that he just wasn't having fun with the Silver and Black. Raider Nation understands better than anyone that supporting the team isn't always "fun," but it's a way of life and something they would never give up on.

That lack of commitment to the Shield was at the core of the beef between Adams and the fan base, as he notably requested a trade just after a win. But fans also understand that being a player on the team, even making millions of dollars, you can only take so many losses and public humiliations.

While this may be an even bigger shot at an organization like the Green Bay Packers, Adams has spent the second-most time in his NFL career in Las Vegas. Obviously, winning is a major cure-all for teams, and the Raiders did not do a whole lot of that when Adams was on the roster.

Fans should be reminded, however, that Adams orchestrated the trade to Las Vegas and denied that it had only to do with Derek Carr. He told Raider Nation that he grew up a fan of the team, and that's why his snaking on the organization hurt doubly.

But fans also can't deny that he's finally having a revitalization of his career in an organization that is known for its competency. It's been 11 games, and Adams has scored 12 touchdowns, which leads the entire NFL.

Playing alongside stars like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams while receiving passes from Matthew Stafford will certainly do that for a player. If Las Vegas had those pieces in place, perhaps Raider Nation would be having more fun, too.