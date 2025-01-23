Davante Adams reveals how Raiders could have avoided trading him to NY Jets

At this point, it feels like we're going to be re-litigating the Davante Adams trade until the sun explodes. But it beats actually watching the Raiders!

We all know how this year went. Adams was all in on the Raiders until, you know, he wasn't. It's hard to blame him when the team A. can't win more than four games and B. is even more of a mess in the front office than they are on the field.

Adams spent the last half of last season on an equally-messy team, and now his 2025 home is TBD. It sounds like the Jets may be planning to run back last year's roster more than anyone imagined, and the Packers are always looming out there. But according to Adams, he might still be on the Raiders if not for one tiny, small little detail: drafting presumptive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. But that's it! While heaping praise on Daniels' after a stellar rookie season, Adams let a little detail slip that'll surely go over well on Raiders Twitter.

The Raiders probably should have traded up for Jayden Daniels after all

"The kid's just sitting in the pocket, dialing it up," he told Kay Adams this week. "Waiting for stuff to develop, hitting open receivers. And then running the ball, running through people, doing a little bit of everything. It looks literally just like his Heisman year. It's exactly why I wanted him in Vegas. I don't know if I would have ever had to leave Vegas if we were able to make that happen. But when you're the best talent in the draft, you're not going to drop past wherever we were. So I understand that part as well."

It's funny thinking about how unpopular this idea was at the time, versus how it's aged since then. He could go talk to a bunch of people in Chicago about life regrets, I imagine. And the Raiders still probably got, what, the 2nd-best rookie in that year's class? It is, admittedly, awfully tempting to think about what a Daniels-Bowers-Adams offense would have looked like. And by 'tempting,' I mean 'a painful exercise that's almost definitely not worth it for any Raiders fan who values their sanity.' But, you know, to each their own.