Davante Adams reveals if he has recruited former Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders opted to sit Maxx Crosby out of their final two games of the 2025 season, opting to place him on injured reserve ahead of Week 17 to allow him to begin his recovery for next year. The franchise's biggest star was not happy with the decision, leading to speculation that, despite being loyal to the organization for seven years, he could request a trade this offseason.

While Crosby has already undergone surgery on his knee, he has not publicly commented on his future, only sharing that he expects big things in his eighth season. His status will be something to monitor once the new league year begins, as Las Vegas will almost certainly receive calls about his availability.

It is unclear if either side will want to part ways, however, if he does ask out, the Raiders should have plenty of suitors. Crosby's former teammate, Davante Adams, recently shared that the two keep in contact while revealing if he has attempted to recruit the superstar to the Los Angeles Rams.

Davante Adams answers question about recruiting Raiders star Maxx Crosby

Adams spent just under two and a half seasons as teammates with Crosby in Las Vegas. During that time, the two developed a friendship, as they were often seen together during the season, as well as in the offseason.

The future Hall of Famer, who led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2025, revealed that he still talks to Crosby, as well as multiple other Raiders, during an appearance on Up & Adams.

"I have (talked to Crosby lately). I've been kind of letting him breathe a little bit, but I've been in his ear a little bit this year. Just kind of checking on my guy. A few of my guys over there. Him, Tre Tucker, that's another one of my guys over there as well. DJ Turner. I've been checking on all my guys over there just making sure that they're good and in a good headspace."

He then revealed if he has been recruiting Crosby to Los Angeles after host Kay Adams asked.

"The recruiting is in what we're putting on tape every week. So, these guys are definitely seeing what we're doing. I don't sign checks and I don't make decisions, but we're doing our job over here by what we're putting on tape to make it look appetizing enough to want to come join us. That's my recruiting."

Adams had previously appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Tuesday, where he revealed that, despite how his tenure in Las Vegas ended, he still has plenty of love for the franchise and roots for them, noting that it was his childhood dream to wear Silver and Black.

Of course, for some in Raider Nation, the feeling may not be mutual due to the rocky ending. Adams' comments on Crosby will likely draw criticism from his former fan base.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that he is not attempting to convince the five-time Pro Bowler to leave Las Vegas. The star pass rusher will likely hear pitches from players around the league when the offseason heats up, however, it will ultimately be his decision if he wants to remain with the Raiders.