Maxx Crosby shares inspiring message amid ongoing Raiders trade rumors

Maxx Crosby has embodied what it means to be a Raider in the seven years since the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Not only has he established himself as one of the greatest pass rushers in franchise history, but he has also shown loyalty to the organization, earning plenty of support from the fanbase.

While the Raiders have just one winning season and one postseason game during his tenure with the team, he has remained committed to turning things around time and time again. His loyalty to the franchise could be tested this offseason, however, as Crosby was not happy with the decision to place him on injured reserve ahead of Las Vegas' Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants.

Many believe that, despite the Raiders landing the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the five-time Pro Bowler could request a trade. Amid the ongoing rumors, Crosby took to social media with an inspiring message following offseason knee surgery.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares a message as trade rumors circulate

While Crosby was against sitting out the final two games of the season, the superstar pass rusher did return to the team. He also revealed that he did, in fact, need surgery on his knee, which he successfully underwent last week.

As he begins his recovery process, he shared an inspiring message on Saturday.

"Everything Happens For A Reason. What’s Meant To Be Cannot Be Denied. What’s Already Known Doesn’t Have To Be Explained. When It’s All Said & Done… I Will Be A Champion & One Of The Greatest To Ever Do It. They Can Sleep & Doubt All They Want But Cream Always Rises To The Top…. The Greatest Days Are Ahead. 8 Surgeries In. Obsession. Discomfort. Sacrifice. I’m Willing To Give It All To Achieve My Goals. Adversity Will Always Reveal A Man’s Character. Year 8 Incoming.. This Shit Is About To Be Iconic. Don’t Blink. 🦅💎📈"

Crosby has been clear that he is tired of losing, however, he has always publicly claimed that he plans to be a Raider for life. While many believe the recent spat between the two-time All-Pro and the team could affect his loyalty to the franchise, he has not publicly said anything about wanting to leave Las Vegas.

It will be crucial, however, for general manager John Spytek to nail the offseason this year. The Raiders are projected to have ten picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick, which many expect to be 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

If the quarterback can live up to expectations, that will be pivotal to the organization setting itself up for long-term success. Additionally, Las Vegas will have over $100 million in cap space. If they can take advantage of their draft capital and cap space, particularly by fixing the defense around Crosby, it would go a long way to convincing him to continue his plans to spend his entire career as a Raider.