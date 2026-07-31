Deebo Samuel's 49ers return means no rescue team is coming for Raiders WRs

The Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver room has reportedly underwhelmed through two training camp practices. This doesn't necessarily surprise a lot of folks, as it was deemed a failure that the Raiders didn't do more to upgrade their unit this offseason. Many still want them to make a veteran signing.

Deebo Samuel's name has continued to come up as an option in Las Vegas, even dating back to last offseason. While some fans were weighing the desire to let the team's young players develop versus adding a solid, experienced player in Klint Kubiak's system, there's no need for this exercise anymore.

On Thursday evening, Samuel returned to the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal, shutting the door on a potential Raiders signing. And that is completely fine, but it means that no rescue team is coming to Las Vegas to help out their wide receiver corps. They'll have to figure it out themselves.

Deebo Samuel returns to 49ers after being linked to Raiders all offseason

If the Silver and Black can get solid production out of Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor and just see growth or contributions from Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Malik Benson, then that is preferable. That's what Raider Nation and John Spytek have held out hope for all offseason.

But having Samuel in their back pocket was at least somewhat comforting. If the rest of the roster somehow looked ready to compete, or it was obvious that this team could take another step with a player like him in the fold, then Las Vegas could have theoretically made a low-stakes offer for him.

However, with him returning to San Francisco, the Raiders don't have a contingency plan anymore. Samuel was the only effective veteran wide receiver who checked the ability, character and familiarity boxes that seem so important to the Las Vegas front office.

Among those veteran wide receivers still available, only Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Keenan Allen stand out as potential difference-makers. When factoring in the question marks around the character of Diggs and Hill, plus Hill's nasty injury he suffered last year, both seem like a no-go.

Allen could probably still help out this Raiders team, but if he wasn't willing to cross enemy lines and come to Las Vegas last offseason when his longtime wide receiver coach was employed by the Silver and Black (Chris Beatty), then he's probably not joining now with no familiar faces in the building.

Yes, the Raiders could always find a diamond in the rough on the open market or make a trade for a wideout, but the latter, in particular, doesn't feel like Spytek's style. This is the path that Las Vegas has chosen, and the gamble that they have made must pay off if they want to take a leap in 2026.

Obviously, this team can address the wide receiver position in a major way next offseason, as they have both the resources and the potential great options to do so. But as far as this season goes, Samuel's return signals one clear thing: The Raiders' young wideouts are on their own.

It's time for someone to step up.