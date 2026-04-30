John Spytek doesn't seem quite as worried about WR room as Raiders fans are

The best general managers in the league specialize in throwing their peers off the scent. John Spytek, the Las Vegas Raiders' chief decision-maker, put up a thick smokescreen ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft about his interest in wide receivers before waiting until Round 6 to even select one.

This proves that not only does Spytek have the chops to be an elite front office man in the NFL, but that he may actually believe in the Raiders' wide receiver room a bit more than people thought. And that belief isn't entirely baseless, as Las Vegas has invested in the position over the last two years.

Most members of Raider Nation still want another wide receiver to be signed, but perhaps one isn't in order. John Spytek spoke publicly for the first time since the draft wrapped up, and he seems to be much higher on the wide receiver corps than the fanbase or national media is.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek is a true believer in team's WR room

Spytek went on Up & Adams on Wednesday to discuss the draft and what was next for him and the Raiders. When host Kay Adams asked Spytek specifically about the wide receiver corps and whether or not he is considering a veteran addition, Las Vegas' general manager didn't bite.

"I like our receiver room. I think, probably, people are going to roll their eyes. And I mean, everybody loves receivers. ... I value receivers. I do. I really do," Spytek said. "But I love Tre Tucker, and he's a good player. And we're excited about Jalen Nailor. And we drafted Jack Bech in the second (round) last year. We have belief in Jack. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth (round) last year. We believe in him. I'm excited with (rookie sixth-rounder) Malik Benson. We're not going to force anything either."

That is an incredibly fair assessment by Spytek. Tucker has grown each season, despite an abysmal and constantly changing offensive situation around him. The Raiders paid Nailor this offseason as if they believe he'll be a major contributor.

And Las Vegas' young players did not get a chance to show what they had in Year 1. It sounds like they will in Year 2. Tight end Brock Bowers is also a top-flight option in the passing game, so Spytek spoke about him and his exclusion from Adams' graphic about the pass-catcher group.

"Yeah, add him to that last graphic that you just put out there, and maybe get everybody to feel better," Spytek joked. "But listen, we're never going to stop churning the roster. We're not going to devalue any position, but we're not going to force any position either. And there's a lot of tough decisions that get made. And we're in the team-building exercise here, too. We're not in just talent acquisition. And we've got to be mindful of every position room in our team and the right way to build a football team. ... I'm excited about our guys. They're good guys. They work hard. We're going to put a good system in place that highlights what they do well. And we'll see if anybody else comes available that we think makes our room better."

It seems like Spytek is leaving the door open to add another piece to the room. But that more so goes with the idea that he is always listening to offers and trying to find ways to improve the Raiders, not necessarily an indictment of the wide receiver room.

Although fans' opinions and the national consensus on the pass-catching group in Las Vegas are not very high, the Raiders have some intriguing pieces and, finally, a system to maximize them. It'll just be that much sweeter when they start playing well.