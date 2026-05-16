Denver radio host delivers bulletin board material for Raiders' Fernando Mendoza

For the first time in awhile, there is a high level of credible hope around the Las Vegas Raiders. Time will tell, of course, if head coach Klint Kubiak and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza are truly at the forefront of a sustainable winning era.

With a tough schedule and the rest of the AFC West featuring playoff-caliber teams, the renewed level of hope may not translate to a pile of wins for the Raiders in 2026. We said similar things about how being a better team might not equal a lot more wins a year ago. That said, this feels different.

Still, the Raiders have been hard, if not impossible, for their division rivals to take all that seriously in recent years. So, there's work to be done if they're going to move out of that doormat status and become a team to be reckoned with. And frankly, it's going to take a little time to get there.

A certain rival radio host knows that, and sprinkled in some pessimism about the future in Las Vegas as well, specifically as it pertains to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Denver radio host hands the Raiders and Fernando Mendoza some bulletin board material

During a recent appearance on Raider Nation Radio's The Morning Tailgate, Chad Andrus of 104.3 The Fan in Denver was asked what the level of curiosity about the Raiders currently is in the Mile High city.

"Zero," Andrus said. "I don't think very many people here think Fernando Mendoza is going to be much of a player. ... I'm not a Mendoza guy. For everyone here, especially after going 14-3, it's a 'We'll believe it when we see it' with the Raiders. And, until then, everyone writes them off as dysfunctional franchise and they're not gonna win."

Andrus was then asked what the "misgivings" are with Mendoza.

"I watched him hand off a lot. I watched him throw a lot of short passes. I don't see anything special. I don't see anything dynamic, in terms of playmaking," Andrus said.

This is typical Broncos media homerism. When Bo Nix was considered by most as a reach with the No. 12 overall pick in 2024, he was immediately considered God's gift to earth. But Andrus can't seem to fathom that the undisputed No. 1 pick in 2026 could be a transformational player in Las Vegas.

Andrus aknowledged how Mendoza seems to be a "really good, smart guy" and a "very charismatic leader." But ultimately, he doesn't see anything that makes the Raiders' rookie signal-caller stand out compared to a regular NFL starting quarterback.

To be fair, based on how the last two decades-plus have gone, the Raiders have zero benefit of the doubt anywhere--especially in rival markets. Andrus' "we'll believe it when we see it" sentiment does track, but he fueled ire from Raider Nation by saying that he thinks Mendoza is nothing special.

When Mendoza will make his first NFL start will be an interesting question until further notice, but maybe he'll have the gig by Week 11 against the Broncos. Then, hopefully, he and the Raiders can show Andrus and all those uninterested skeptics in Denver what they're made of.