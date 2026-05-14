NFL threw a haymaker at Raiders' Klint Kubiak before he ever takes the field

Many things about the NFL schedule are formulaic. Who one plays and how many home or away games a team has in a given year is based on a rotation. But the league can still step in and have its fun so as to give teams an advantage or disadvantage. Las Vegas Raiders fans know that part well.

It is not Roger Goodell's fault that the Raiders have one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the NFL this year. That is mere bad luck. But it is up to Goodell and the powers that be in this league to sort out when these games take place and to put the pieces together in a way that is fair or equitable.

And although no matter how they stuck it together, Las Vegas was going to have a tough draw during the 2026 NFL season. But the NFL still did its worst to the Silver and Black. It is practically a haymaker being thrown at new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, as the team's schedule is nothing short of brutal.

Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL schedule provides a tough road for Klint Kubiak's team

Before we make any in-depth comments, let's just take a look at the gauntlet that the Raiders will be going through this coming fall. It is essentially one continuous danger zone with no shortage of pitfalls and practically nowhere to hide.

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 2: @ LA Chargers

Week 3: @ NO Saints

Week 4: vs. KC Chiefs

Week 5: @ NE Patriots

Week 6: vs. Buffalo Bils

Week 7: vs. LA Rams

Week 8: @ NY Jets

Week 9: @ SF 49ers

Week 10: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 11: @ Denver Broncos

Week 12: @ Cleveland Browns

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. LA Chargers

Week 15: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 16: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 17: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: @ KC Chiefs

Sure, Las Vegas opens the year with the Dolphins, who seem like they're more interested in gunning for the No. 1 pick than a playoff spot. But a brutal two-game road stretch follows a soft opener, as they'll play the always-tough Chargers then venture to the southeast to take on the ascending Saints.

Patrick Mahomes' health will determine just how difficult that Week 4 matchup will be. But even excluding a divisional battle against the Chiefs, the Raiders have a hellish stretch from Week 5 to Week 12 to look forward to, in more ways than one.

They begin with a road tilt against the reigning AFC champion Patriots, and follow it up with a two-game home stand against two elite teams in the Bills and Rams. Then, they hit the road for four out of the next five games, with their lone home bout versus the defending Super Bowl-winning Seahawks.

For those counting, that is five road games in a stretch of eight weeks, including matchups against the four teams who played in last year's conference championship games. That doesn't even include perennial powers like the Bills and 49ers. The Jets and Browns aren't easy to beat at home, either.

After a disgustingly late Week 13 bye, the Raiders have what, I suppose, can be qualified as a reprieve. They play three straight games at home, albeit against AFC West playoff teams like the Broncos and Chargers, before a seemingly more winnable game against the Titans.

A two-game road stretch to finish out the year would be more daunting under other circumstances, but the Cardinals seem to be jockeying with Miami for the draft's top spot, and who knows what kind of shape Kansas City will be in by the year's end.

Also, no international matchups for the Raiders for the seventh-straight year, and unless a game gets flexed later in the schedule, no primetime games either. Yes, Las Vegas has been bad. But they're still an iconic brand that fans of every team cares about, whether good or bad.

Between tough matchups that are out of the league's control and vicious stretches designed by NFL decision-makers, Kubiak's young team and coaching staff are going to have their hands full during the 2026 NFL season.

Yes, it will be good for these players and coaches to challenge themselves against the best of the best. And no, neither the team nor the fanbase wants to take the easy way out. Winning is earned, and to get to the mountaintop, the Raiders will eventually have to get past everybody.

But what a difficult draw for Kubiak and Co. during his inaugural season. While they're fighting to stay afloat in a tough division with a formidable set of opponents, the schedule-makers did them no favors along the way. The only way for Las Vegas to find success, then, is by going through. Not around.

Do enjoy the Raiders' schedule release video, though:

You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!



📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026