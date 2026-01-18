Derek Carr makes interesting pitch amid Raiders ongoing HC search

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a coaching search that will ultimately dictate the future of the franchise. The organization, who are expected to take Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, is likely looking for someone who can develop the rookie quarterback as his success will be instrumental to things finally beginning to turn in the right direction.

General manager John Spytek has shown that he is willing to explore every possible avenue as he is in the process of conducting an extensive search. The Raiders have made just two postseason appearances since reaching the Super Bowl in 2002, so it is clear that the leadership group understands just how important this hire can be.

Derek Carr, who spent nine years under center for the team, was the quarterback in both of those postseason runs. While he has since retired from his playing career, he recently threw his name in the hat to take the reins as Las Vegas' head coach.

Derek Carr expresses interest in Raiders head coaching vacancy

Carr's tenure with the Raiders was an up-and-down one, leaving him as the one player in franchise history who causes the most divide amongst the fanbase. His run came to an unceremonious end when he was benched for the final two games in 2022 before being released in the offseason.

He wound up joining the New Orleans Saints, spending the final two years of his career with the franchise before retiring. Despite a rocky end to his time as a Raider, Carr has expressed that he still supports the team. He made his pitch to serve as the franchise's next head coach on a recent episode of his Home Grown podcast with his brother David Carr.

"I'm telling you right now. I know who (the next head coach) should be. I would love to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Can I get an interview?... My first move as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, (making David the) emergency quarterback. Dave's getting in on a tush push because I want to see if his hip really will break... I'd love to do it. You don't understand how much I love the Silver and Black. I don't think I'm going to get a chance."

The Raiders have interviewed several outside-the-box candidates, however, none would fit that description more than Carr. The former quarterback has never been as much as a position coach at any level, quickly jumping into the media landscape after his retirement.

As he pointed out himself, it would be quite the shock if the franchise even allowed him to interview for the role. The coaching decision will be very key for the future, and Las Vegas' front office can't afford to take any risks on an unknown.

While the Raiders did have success when former quarterback Tom Flores became the head coach, winning two Super Bowls during his tenure, he had previously spent years serving as an assistant coach on John Madden's staff. If Carr is serious about coaching, he would likely have to follow a similar route and earn his chops as an assistant. It is unclear if the front office would have any interest in having him on the staff of whoever is hired.