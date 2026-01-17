Raiders set to meet thrilling HC candidate hours before watching Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a pivotal offseason, as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and have a head coaching vacancy. General manager John Spytek suggested that the team's coaching search would leave no stone unturned, and that has truly been the case, as they have reportedly reached out to nearly every major name in this year's hiring cycle.

The list of candidates includes everything from former head coaches all the way to coaches who have never even been a coordinator. It has also involved coaches on both sides of the ball, however, the majority of candidates have been offensive minds.

That should not come as a surprise to those paying attention, as the Raiders are expected to select Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick and would presumably want a coach who will do the best job at developing him. Las Vegas will have officials present to watch the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game. They will also reportedly meet with yet another offensive mind to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Raiders set to meet with Mike McDaniel, watch Fernando Mendoza on the same day

The Raiders' front office does not appear to be in a rush to name their next head coach. The ongoing search is set to carry on into a third week, as the franchise is reportedly set to continue the interview process on Monday.

Las Vegas will interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Raiders on Monday in Miami for their head coaching job, per sources. A fascinating candidate for Las Vegas, which owns the No. 1 pick — and, potentially, the right to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza."

Pelissero added that Raiders officials were already planning to be in Miami to watch Mendoza on Monday.

"Raiders officials will be in Miami on Monday night to watch Fernando Mendoza in the national championship game. Hours before, they’ll meet with Mike McDaniel, who then jets to L.A. to meet with the division rival Chargers on Tuesday about their offensive coordinator job."

While McDaniel's stint with the Dolphins resulted in just a 35-33 record and two one-and-done postseason appearances in four years, he is widely considered to be one of the league's top offensive minds. If Las Vegas' front office believes that Miami's shortcomings were due to Tua Tagovailoa more than the head coach, then it wouldn't be a surprise if they tabbed him as the best option to develop Mendoza.

The trip to Miami could wind up paying dividends for the Raiders, as they may get a firsthand look at both their future quarterback and head coach. Furthermore, the more names that Las Vegas schedules to interview, the more fans should be encouraged, as Spytek appears to be doing his due diligence on all of the top candidates.

It should also be noted that McDaniel, who is also interviewing for offensive coordinator positions elsewhere, could be an option for the same role with the Raiders, provided that they hire a defensive coach whose vision he aligns with, particularly in terms of Mendoza's development. While it remains unclear what direction Las Vegas is leaning, one clear thing is that they are taking their time to make a decision.