Derek Carr's Raiders tenure will be remembered by these 5 moments

Legendary Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently retired from the NFL, which was a bittersweet feeling for a majority of the fan base. Carr was a polarizing player for most of his tenure with the Silver and Black, but he had several great moments that cannot be taken away from him.

While some will continue to drag him for his shortcomings, most can agree that he will live in Raiders lore for the contributions that he did make, starting with these significant moments.

Derek Carr's top 5 moments with the Raiders

5. Flipping over Saints defender for first down (Week 1, 2016)

Early in the second quarter of the opening game in 2016, Carr scrambled left on third-and-nine and flipped over a Saints defender to earn a first down. While the play extended the drive, it did not even result in a score or really affect the outcome of the game. However, it set the tone for what ended up being the greatest year of Carr's career, as he put his body on the line for the Raiders. This relentless warrior mentality was infectious for the team and helped them overcome a two-touchdown deficit to leave New Orleans victorious and get off to a 10-2 start to the year.

4. 513-yard, 4-TD performance vs Buccaneers (Week 8, 2016)

Carr had the best game of his career on the road in Tampa Bay, as he threw for 513 yards and four touchdowns to take down the Buccaneers. This was a pivotal win for the Raiders as it catapulted the team into a six-game win streak, and it cemented the young quarterback into the MVP conversation. The game was capped off by a game-winning touchdown in overtime, when Carr threw a slant to wide receiver Seth Roberts, which he took 41 yards to the house.

3. Game-winning TD pass for first win in front of Las Vegas fans (Week 1, 2021)

After playing their first season at Allegiant Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic, Week 1 of the 2021 season marked the first time that the Raiders got to play in front of their local Las Vegas fans. After a tumultuous back-and-forth game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Carr overcome his team's shortcomings when he found wide receiver Zay Jones on a deep ball in overtime. Jones walked into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown, which set shockwaves throughout the fan base and the NFL.

2. Taking down Chiefs for first career win (Week 12, 2014)

The Oakland Raiders started off Carr's career on a 10-game losing streak during his rookie season. They were set to face off against the 7-3 Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, and the Silver and Black pulled off an improbable upset. Carr found wide receiver James Jones open in the end zone with just under two minutes remaining in the contest, which ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Raider Nation filled out the Oakland Coliseum despite the rainy conditions and team's poor record, and both Carr and the team's resilience sent a jolt of positivity through the fan base.

1. Game-winning drive vs. Chargers for playoff berth (Week 18, 2021)

Despite the tragedy and uproar that surrounded the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season, Carr was able to lead the Silver and Black to a playoff appearance. The team needed to win or tie against their AFC West foe in Week 18 to make the postseason, and tensions were high as the Sunday Night Football game went into overtime. Carr did what he had to do, however, and got the team into field goal position as time was expiring. His iconic smirk as he called a timeout and let kicker Daniel Carlson take over will always be remembered in Raider Nation.