Devin White's Chiefs take aged like milk in Raiders' blowout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst performance of the season in Week 7. While it wasn't their biggest loss -- that came in a 40-6 beatdown at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago -- their 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was easily their worst.

The team failed to show up on both sides of the ball, as the offense finished with just 95 total yards and three first downs while the defense allowed 434 yards and 30 first downs. The ugly showing before the bye week will ensure Las Vegas are sellers ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.

Making matters worse, veteran linebacker Devin White made a series of bold statements ahead of the blowout loss. The veteran linebacker failed to back up his talk.

Devin White fails to live up to Raiders-Chiefs trash-talk

Prior to his first appearance in the rivalry between the Raiders and Chiefs, White shared that he was not afraid of facing Patrick Mahomes while also expressing confidence about matching up with star tight end Travis Kelce.

"For me alone, it's just I ain't scared. I know a lot of people look at (Mahomes) for what he is. The guy won three Super Bowls and whatnot, obviously, but it's just good to have experience being able to play him," White said. "I treat every game like a big game, but to go on the road and be able to go in their house when they got a good stadium and be able to do what we do. So, I know I'm going to be poised and I'll have my guys ready to play. ... Devin White gone win. That's all. Devin White gone win when I'm against (Kelce)."

He failed to back up the talk, however, as White, along with the rest of Las Vegas' linebacker room, had a tough day in coverage, according to stats shared by ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

"#Raiders LBs in coverage vs. KC: Devin White: seven targets, six catches, 49 yards Elandon Roberts: four targets, four catches, 70 yards Jamal Adams: two targets, two catches, 11 yards"

Mahomes was able to do whatever he wanted on Sunday, as he completed 74.3% of his passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce chipped in with 54 yards on three receptions, while the rushing attack added 152 yards.

The Raiders' defense is now allowing 25.7 points per game, the ninth-most in the league. While White publicly expressed his confidence, he also gave the Chiefs bulletin board material ahead of the matchup.

Backing up the performance individually wouldn't have had much of an effect on the outcome; however, the linebacker needed to show something after the way he talked ahead of the game. Instead, Kansas City was able to take advantage of Las Vegas and make White eat his words.