Devin White somehow gets another Raiders payday after rough 2025 campaign

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2025, finishing tied for the worst record in the league at 3-14. The roster was filled with flaws from the jump, and by the end of the year, it was clear that nearly every position room needed massive upgrades.

Luckily, general manager John Spytek has done a great job of revamping the roster in the first wave of free agency. The linebacker room may have seen the biggest improvement following the additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

That new duo will replace Devin White and Elandon Roberts, both of whom struggled and remain unsigned. While the former did not play well, he did fill up the stat sheet and played nearly every snap for Las Vegas. His ability to stay on the field earned him one final payday from the Raiders.

Devin White earns final payday from the Raiders following 2025 season

White finished the year with a franchise record 174 total tackles, including 11 for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. While he played every defensive snap until missing seven in the finale, his numbers far outweighed his actual performance.

Still, the linebacker was among the top-25 earners from the NFL's Performance-Based Pay distribution, pocketing over $1.1 million. This is according to the NFL's Brian McCarthy, who released the list of earners on Monday.

"NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here."

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

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White was the only member of last year's squad to earn a top-25 payday from the system, which has been in place since the 2002 season. The former Pro Bowler was often torched in pass coverage, though, allowing a 76.9% completion rate, 475 yards, three touchdowns, and a 94.3 passer rating.

Still, he was able to remain on the field throughout the year for Las Vegas, and combined with his low $1.17 million contract, he earned an additional payday. The program, which has somewhat of a misleading name, is designed to benefit players with high snap counts and low salaries.

Despite getting one final payout from the Raiders, it doesn't appear that White will be back in Silver and Black following the first wave of free agency. He certainly won't be in a starting role where he dominates the snaps at linebacker following the additions of Dean and Walker.