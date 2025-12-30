Disturbing trend continues to plague the Raiders despite a coaching change

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their 10th consecutive loss in Week 17, falling to 2-14 after their 34-10 blowout loss to the New York Giants. While the loss was embarrassing on many levels, it allowed Las Vegas to ascend to the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with one game remaining.

Las Vegas found itself in a 17-3 hole at halftime on Sunday, with its opponents adding a field goal halfway through the third quarter. Las Vegas finally found the end zone with 36 seconds left in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 20-10.

While it seemed that they would begin the final frame in a ten-point hole with some momentum, the special teams unit had different plans. They allowed the ensuing kickoff to be returned 95 yards for a touchdown that felt like the final blow in the matchup.

Despite firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon after their 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, the unit has continued to be a major weakness for the Raiders.

Raiders' decision to fire Tom McMahon has not led to different results

It was not surprising that the Raiders chose to fire McMahon, as the special teams had been the cause of multiple losses this season. While the first Broncos game was the final straw, Weeks 3, 4 and 9 all had critical, game-altering special teams miscues as well.

The decision, however, has not produced different results, as the unit continues to struggle under interim Derius Swinton II. Pete Carroll addressed the unit's latest breakdown during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

"It's unbelievable timing. We go down, we get a touchdown, it's 20-10. And we didn't have a flash of a moment to benefit from that, and the next thing it's 95 (yards) and away they go. It has happened throughout the year where we've given up monster plays in game, and those are crushing," Carroll said. "I can't remember returns like that in my history of coaching in Seattle and in college. I don't remember it happening like that, but it just seems like it pops up every once in a while."

Carroll noted that Deonte Banks' kickoff return for a touchdown couldn't have come at a worse time and took the wind out of the Raiders. The issue has been one that has been persistent throughout the years, as Las Vegas has allowed multiple touchdowns and several big returns on special teams.

It has resulted in their opponents starting their drives with the second-best field position in the entire league. The play of the Raiders' special teams following McMahon's firing has vindicated the former coordinator, as he clearly was not the issue with the performance of the unit.

Additionally, it's unlikely that Las Vegas will remove the interim title from Swinton II in 2026, as the unit has failed to show any improvement since he took over. If the Raiders do move on from Carroll and bring in a new head coach this offseason, they will have plenty of work to do building out their staff.