Pete Carroll keeps his promise as Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders' facility

When the Las Vegas Raiders named Pete Carroll as their head coach, the expectation was that he would finally put an end to the never-ending cycle of drama that has surrounded the franchise. Things did not play out that way, however, as the team has had to deal with issues throughout the season.

The latest problem in Las Vegas unfolded ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants. The Raiders decided to shut down Maxx Crosby on Friday in a move that he disagreed with, leading to plenty of speculation about how it could impact his future with the franchise.

Raider Nation's worst thoughts did not get any better over the weekend, as the superstar posted videos of himself jumping on the trampoline and playing basketball. Then came Sunday's game, which Las Vegas dropped 34-10 to fall to 2-14 and jump the Giants for the top overall draft pick.

Maxx Crosby returns to the Raiders' facility amid ongoing drama

Amid the ongoing speculation, Crosby was noticeably absent from the sideline on Sunday. Pete Carroll confirmed his absence following the game, while noting that he would be at the facility on Monday.

The Raiders' head coach kept his word as the five-time Pro Bowler was indeed present to start the week. Crosby has been battling injury for much of the season; however, being the warrior that he is, he did not miss a game and hardly missed a snap over the first 16 weeks.

Despite his desire to finish out the year, the Raiders decided to shut him down early, protecting him from future injury and the franchise's odds of landing the top overall pick. Carroll noted that Crosby was not at Sunday's game during his postgame presser.

"No, (he wasn't here)," Carroll said. "He'll be here in the morning. He'll be with us in the morning."

Naturally, Crosby's absence made Raiders fans question whether he would actually return to the facility on Monday. Carroll hasn't exactly been a beacon of truth in press conferences this season. But the veteran coach confirmed that he was present during his media availability on Monday.

"Yeah, he's here," Carroll said, simply.

Carroll later added that he and Crosby are doing great and seeing eye-to-eye on what is going on. That is certainly welcome news for Raider Nation, as the two-time All-Pro has been the heart and soul of the franchise seemingly since he arrived in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It is unclear if Crosby will be made available to speak with the media at any point for the remainder of the season, so fans may not get the chance to hear his side of things, unless he chooses to address it on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.

But the fact that he has returned to the building after reportedly storming out on Friday is certainly welcome news that indicates his relationship with the organization may not be as fractured as people initially thought.