Dolphins expert provides valuable insight for Raiders fans before opener

It is never too early to get some offseason scouting in. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, have enough in-house issues to attend to before even thinking about setting their sights on the slate of opponents they'll face during the 2026 NFL season. At Raiders HQ, it's one thing at a time.

That said, for fans who have a hankering for offseason content and can't wait to get things rolling this fall, we've got you covered. This is the start of a series in which we will speak to experts covering each of Las Vegas' opponents this season to gain insight on exactly who the Raiders will be facing.

First up is the Miami Dolphins, whom the Silver and Black will host at Allegiant Stadium in the opener. The Dolphins are seemingly a rebuilding team that should be a favorable Week 1 matchup for Klint Kubiak in his first game at the helm of an NFL franchise. But there are two sides to every story.

Let's dive into our conversation with Shayne Kubas, the site expert at Phin Phanatic, FanSided's dedicated Dolphins site.

Miami Dolphins expert tells Las Vegas Raiders fans what they're getting into in Week 1

Q: The Dolphins completely blew things up this offseason. What is the current confidence level in the new regime/QB in both the short and long term?

A: I think there is plenty of cautious optimism in the new regime itself, both now and looking towards the future. As far as the QB situation, it's very mixed. Some believe Malik Willis has the talent to stick as the starter long-term, while others question if he will even finish 2026 as the QB1. It's definitely one of the harder things to gauge at this point in the offseason.

Q: After cleaning house so dramatically this offseason, is Miami fully committed to a rebuild, or are they still trying to compete for something in 2026?

A: That's actually one of the bigger question marks about the new leadership. Almost everything about their first offseason in charge suggests that they are in full rebuild mode, but the decision to pay Willis nearly $70 million suggests that they aren't interested in completely throwing in the towel in 2026. Internally, I believe they want to remain competitive despite knowing it's unlikely to result in many wins.

Q: Because these two teams have some minor crossover, what can Raiders fans expect from Benito Jones? And is there any buzz about former LV safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. at Dolphins offseason practices?

A: Jones is a below-average interior defender overall. Despite his size, he has been a better pass rusher than run defender so far in his career. Solid depth, but probably best as the fourth or fifth option inside. As far as Johnson Jr., I can't say I have heard much buzz around him since he was picked up in May.

Q: What was the biggest or most impactful move that Miami made this offseason?

A: As far as true impact, going from the combination of Chris Grier/Champ Kelly to Jon-Eric Sullivan at GM takes the cake. He has already shown that he isn't afraid to do what is necessary to get Miami going in the right direction. I would also say the Tua Tagovailoa release and the departure of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle deserve mentioning, as those three were the faces of the most recent era of Dolphins football.

Q: What is the Dolphins' biggest area of weakness that the Raiders can exploit in Week 1?

A: There are (unfortunately) several good answers for this, but I would say the entire middle of the field in the passing game will be where teams like the Raiders can attack the Dolphins relentlessly. Between the lack of coverage chops from the linebackers and potentially two recent fifth-round picks (Dante Trader Jr. and rookie Michael Taafe) starting at safety, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer could have a field day.

Q: Is there a strength of Miami's that LV or the national media is overlooking ahead of the season?

A: I would hesitate to call it a strength quite yet, but there is a real path to Miami having an above-average offensive line in 2026. Aaron Brewer is fresh off an All-Pro season at center, Patrick Paul quietly played well at left tackle last year, and Austin Jackson is a solid right tackle when healthy. First-round pick Kadyn Proctor is obviously an unknown, and Jonah Savaiinaea was a disaster as a rookie in 2025. But they would only need to be passable starters for the O-line to be a strong overall unit.

Q: Would you rather face Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins?

A: Even though I think Kirko Chains might be well past his prime, it's hard not to want to face a rookie in his first NFL start. So give me Mendoza if I have to make that call.

Other Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season previews:



Los Angeles Chargers (Coming Soon)

New Orleans Saints (Coming Soon)

Kansas City Chiefs (Coming Soon)

New England Patriots (Coming Soon)

Buffalo Bills (Coming Soon)

Los Angeles Rams (Coming Soon)

New York Jets (Coming Soon)

San Francisco 49ers (Coming Soon)

Seattle Seahawks (Coming Soon)

Denver Broncos (Coming Soon)

Cleveland Browns (Coming Soon)

Tennessee Titans (Coming Soon)