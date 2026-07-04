Chiefs guru divulges essential details about Raiders' bitter rival

Although the Las Vegas Raiders haven't been anything resembling a well-run organization for, well, the last two decades, it is tough to ignore that a difficult AFC West landscape has contributed to their demise. It's hard to stack up big win totals with six certified grudge matches on the yearly schedule.

Just as the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs fell from grace a bit last year, the Los Angeles Chargers and especially the Denver Broncos rallied to be premier AFC threats. And the worst part is that the Chiefs, if we're being honest, aren't going anywhere, despite a down campaign last fall.

So, just how big an obstacle is Kansas City again during the 2026 NFL season? To paint the clearest picture for you, we spoke with guru Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict, FanSided's dedicated Chiefs site. He divulged some essential details about the Raiders' bitter rival that fans will want to read.

Las Vegas Raiders must prepare for a Kansas City Chiefs rebound in 2026

Q: The Chiefs finally showed signs of being mortal last season. Do you think that was the end of the dynasty or just an off year? Can they be back in the Super Bowl conversation in 2026?

A: I think the answer is somewhere in between. I think it is the end of an era. But with Mahomes around, the idea is to rebuild a new era. With a Mt. Rushmore head coach and a QB in the GOAT conversation, it's hard to think they're going to fade from view anytime soon.

Q: What is the latest on Patrick Mahomes' ACL recovery? Is it a foregone conclusion that he'll be playing by Week 4's game against the Raiders?

A: It would be a major shock if Mahomes is not there in Week 4. It would be a surprise if he's not QB1 by Week 1. All reports on Mahomes are overly positive, and that's largely due to his insane workout regimen before the injury and his work ethic to get back as soon as possible.

Q: Kansas City re-tooled its secondary this offseason. Do Chiefs fans feel confident in the young and new CBs?

A: This is the big story. Bryan Cook is out. Trent McDuffie is traded. Jaylen Watson is gone. That's the three best defensive backs in a single offseason. There's a lot of excitement around Mansoor Delane. Holdovers like Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton are nice. The Chiefs added Alohi Gilman at safety. And there are some interesting newcomers behind them all. But the turnover was significant, and it's hard to tell how the unit will look until deep into camp. L'Jarius Sneed's return is a sneaky storyline here.

Q: With two first-round picks, KC was bound to make some noise in the draft. How has the rookie class performed thus far, and is anyone sticking out in a good or bad way yet?

A: Just impossible to tell yet. Delane was held out of most of mandatory minicamp for a shoulder injury they're being careful with, but I'd anticipate him starting as CB1 without any issues. Peter Woods should be a force inside, but again, it's impossible to tell without pads on.

Q: What was the Chiefs' biggest or most impactful offseason move?

A: Signing Kenneth Walker. The Chiefs had the league's most uninspired rushing attack for the last few seasons, so the fact that they have completely reinvented the backfield should yield major dividends. Not only is Walker the most explosive player that they've had in the Mahomes era at running back, but the overall depth and talent should make life easier for Travis Kelce in his final season and for Mahomes coming back from injury.

Q: Do the Chiefs have a glaring weakness right now that the Raiders could exploit in the two matchups? If so, what is it?

A: It's hard to tell at this point, but defensive end and wide receiver both look tenuous. They're thin at both, and if anyone becomes unavailable for any reason, then things will go south quickly.

Q: Other than Mahomes, what is Kansas City's biggest strength that Las Vegas may have trouble with?

A: The offensive front should be very, very good. Josh Simmons looks the part as a franchise left tackle. The interior is the best in the NFL. Right tackle should be Jaylon Moore as the weak point, but the Chiefs like their young depth behind him. Given that they're now committed to the ground game, opponents are going to have to learn how to handle the balance of Kansas City's new offense.

Q: Would you rather face Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins?

A: Fernando. If nothing else, Chiefs Kingdom will be very curious to see how he looks.

Other Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season previews:



Week 1 -Miami Dolphins

Weeks 2&14 - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 - New Orleans Saints

Week 5 - New England Patriots (Coming Soon)

Week 6 - Buffalo Bills (Coming Soon)

Week 7 - Los Angeles Rams (Coming Soon)

Week 8 - New York Jets (Coming Soon)

Week 9 - San Francisco 49ers (Coming Soon)

Week 10 - Seattle Seahawks (Coming Soon)

Weeks 11&15 - Denver Broncos (Coming Soon)

Week 12 - Cleveland Browns (Coming Soon)

Week 16 - Tennessee Titans (Coming Soon)